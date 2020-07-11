Byron Bell is at a crossroads in his life.
After playing eight seasons in the National Football League, the offensive lineman from Greenville would love to continue his football career though he sat out last season.
“It’s not about the money,” he said. “It’s more of the friendships. Just being around the guys.”
An undrafted free agent, Bell played from 2011-2014 with the Carolina Panthers, from 2015-16 with the Tennessee Titans, in 2017 with the Dallas Cowboys and then in 2018 with the Green Bay Packers. He played in 12 games for the Packers in 2018 before suffering a knee injury and getting put on injured reserve.
Bell, who had signed a one-year contract with the Packers, was not re-signed and did not play last season.
“Just taking a year off got me healthy,” he said.
Bell said he dealt with injuries during his last three seasons.
“I broke an ankle, had a couple of rods,” he said.
Now he’s 31 and healthy, but the 6-5, 320-pounder is facing the possibility that he won’t get another chance to play.
“I probably want to get into coaching,” he said. “I plan on going back to school. I really want to do things in Greenville.”
He wants to work with kids.
“We need to keep them active in things,” he said.
Bell and former Commerce Tiger Justin Rogers, who also played for the Cowboys, conducted football camps the last two years for local youths.
Bell said he’s received some calls about coaching from his alma mater, the University of New Mexico, and from Cuero High School, where his good friend Tom Dracos is an assistant coach. Dracos was Bell’s offensive line coach with the Greenville Lions in 2006 when he earned all-state honors. Dracos remained close to Bell while Dracos was the head coach of the Cumby Trojans.
Which was Bell’s favorite NFL team to play for?
“I loved them all,” he said.
He called playing alongside Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers “one of the biggest confidence boosters.”
“He took me to his house,” said Bell. “He was just awesome.”
Bell’s also a big fan of former Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, who has signed to play at New England.
“I love Cam,” he said. “He got a bad rap. Being around Cam, he was a good guy.”
Bell said he enjoyed playing for the Cowboys and being around owner Jerry Jones, who made a point to talk one-on-one with him after he was promoted to starting tackle.
“He’s just passionate about the Cowboys. Especially growing up here in Texas, hearing his name a lot and he’s calling me out.”
In the meantime Bell’s “into politics” as he supports his mother Sandra’s bid for county constable.
“I do it 8 to 5,” he said.
Bell kept up with the NFL last season on TV.
“I watched it all,” he said.
Will he get to play football again or go into coaching? Stay tuned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.