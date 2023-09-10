BULLARD — Bullard quarterback Ayden Barrett went 11-of-22 passing for 306 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 42-24 non-district football win over Quinlan Ford on Friday.
Quasy Warren also rushed for 101 yards and three TDs as Bullard ran for 184 yards to finish with 490 total yards.
Clifford Douglas led the Bullard receivers with five catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. Hendrix Smith also caught a 62-yard touchdown pass.
Quinlan Ford finished with 387 yards of total offense.
Running back Zalen Morales rushed for 204 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. Jeremiah Coleman was next with 35 yards on 11 carries and J.J. Jorzig ran for 27 yards on seven carries as the Panthers finished with 291 yards rushing.
Ford quarterback Payton Wallen was 5-of-12 passing for 96 yards and a TD.
Coleman led the Panther receivers with three catches for 50 yards and a TD. Jorzig (1-23) and Morales (1-22) also caught passes for the Panthers, who dropped to 1-2 for the season.
Bullard, whose game with Caddo Mills was called in the third quarter due to injuries on the part of the Caddo Mills players, remained undefeated.
