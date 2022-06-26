Brittmpus, I can see that our values and vision of the softball program are in alignment. The enthusiasm surrounding the athletic department and university is contagious. My family and I are excited to be a part of this great community. Go Lions!”
Prior to her time in Lubbock, Miller was the pitching coach at Loyola Marymount for four seasons. The Lion pitchers led the West Coast Conference in earned run average during both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In 2019, LMU pitchers Samantha Manti and Hannah Bandimere pitched to ERAs below 3.0 and combined for 254 strikeouts.
Miller arrived in Los Angeles at LMU after four seasons at Iowa State. She guided the pitching staff to three no-hitters and tutored Katie Johnson to one of the best freshman campaigns in Cyclone program history
Before her time at Iowa State, Miller was in Fargo, North Dakota at North Dakota State for three seasons, two as a graduate assistant coach and one as an assistant coach on the Bison staff. NDSU won three straight Summit League Tournament Championships.
