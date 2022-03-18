SULPHUR SPRINGS — Brady Britain fired a 74 for 18 holds to lead Greenville Christian to its second straight golf team title.
Britain finished first among the individual golfers by three shots. Teammate Jacob McCarthy placed seventh at 86, followed by teammate Gus Holleman in eighth at 88 and Colton Smith in 10th at 93.
Greenville Christian carded a team score of 341 to by win by three shots over Cooper. Prairiland was third at 408 and Paris Chisum finished fourth with a 412.
Greenville Christian won its own tournament a couple of weeks ago at Webb Hill Country Club with a team score of 373. Britain shot an 80 to finish first in that tournament.
North Hopkins golf tournament
Monday, Sulphur Springs Country Club
Team standings
1. Greenville Christian 341
2. Cooper 344
3. Prairiland 408
4. Paris Chisum 412
5. Harleton No. 1 435
6. Sulphur Bluff 454
7. Harleton No. 2 496
Individual leaders
1. Brady Britain, Greenville Christian 74
2. Bryan Bowen, Harmony 77
3. Chase Ingram, Cooper 79
4. Trent Newby, Leonard 81
5. Cole Ingram, Cooper 82
6. Ryan Thornton, Cooper 84
7. Jacob McCarthy, Greenville Christian 86
8. Gus Holleman, Greenville Christian 88
9. Kaleb White, Sulphur Bluff 89
10. Colton Smith, Greenville Christian 93
Other Greenville Christian scores:
Ethan Jones 119
Jack Pope 122
Trenton Matlack 132
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.