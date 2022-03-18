Greenville Christian Eagles

  SULPHUR SPRINGS — Brady Britain fired a 74 for 18 holds to lead Greenville Christian to its second straight golf team title.

  Britain finished first among the individual golfers by three shots. Teammate Jacob McCarthy placed seventh at 86, followed by teammate Gus Holleman in eighth at 88 and Colton Smith in 10th at 93.

  Greenville Christian carded a team score of 341 to by win by three shots over Cooper. Prairiland was third at 408 and Paris Chisum finished fourth with a 412.

  Greenville Christian won its own tournament a couple of weeks ago at Webb Hill Country Club with a team score of 373. Britain shot an 80 to finish first in that tournament.

North Hopkins golf tournament

       Monday, Sulphur Springs Country Club

            Team standings

1. Greenville Christian        341

2. Cooper                          344

3. Prairiland                       408

4. Paris Chisum                  412

5. Harleton No. 1                435

6. Sulphur Bluff                  454

7. Harleton No. 2                496

   Individual leaders

1. Brady Britain, Greenville Christian        74

2. Bryan Bowen, Harmony                       77

3. Chase Ingram, Cooper                         79

4. Trent Newby, Leonard                          81

5. Cole Ingram, Cooper                            82

6. Ryan Thornton, Cooper                         84

7. Jacob McCarthy, Greenville Christian      86

8. Gus Holleman, Greenville Christian         88

9. Kaleb White, Sulphur Bluff                     89

10. Colton Smith, Greenville Christian         93

  Other Greenville Christian scores:

Ethan Jones                                             119

Jack Pope                                                122

Trenton Matlack                                        132

