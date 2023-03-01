SHERMAN — Brett Nix hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to send it to overtime and then scored seven more points as Wolfe City pulled past Lindsay 61-54 on Tuesday night.
The victory in the Class 2A regional basketball quarterfinals sends the 19-14 Wolves to the region tournament at McKinney North to face No. 1 state-ranked Lipan at 5 p.m. on Friday. Lipan, which is 31-1 for the season, won its regional quarterfinal 37-24 over Itasca.
Nix finished with a game-high 39 points after hitting eight 2-pointers and three 2-pointers. He was also 14-of-17 from the free throw line, hitting some big ones in overtime.
But his biggest shot of the night was the 3-pointer at the end of regulation, the first “buzzer-beater” of his career, he said.
“I knew it was just do or die at that point,” said Nix. “Make a shot, keep our season alive.”
“He’s probably hit about 90 3-pointers this year,” said Greg Nix, the Wolves’ head coach who is also Brett’s father. “But none bigger than that one.”
He said his son “loves to play” the game of basketball and “doesn’t shy away” from clutch moments.
Brett Nix scored all but three of the Wolves’ 10 points in overtime.
Cavan Armstrong also hit two big free throws for the Wolves with 39.4 seconds left in overtime and finished with 4 points.
Tony Jones, who hit another free throw in overtime, was next in scoring for the Wolves with 8 points. Harry Martinez and Connor Adams both tossed in 4 points and Shane White added 2 points.
Dawson Foster, who hit a pair of 3-pointers for Lindsay, led his team with 14 points, Kane Wolf tossed in 13 and Yash Patel added 8 as Lindsay finished the season at 17-15.
Wolfe City finished second in District 14-2A to Sam Rayburn, which also advanced to the region tournament with a 43-39 win over Muenster.
The Wolves won their other two playoff games 74-60 over Collinsville and 49-29 over North Hopkins.
“Some of them have been on varsity for three years now,” said Greg Nix. “They’ve been in these situations before.”
“We have a great team chemistry,” said Brett Nix. “That’s what put us over the top.”
Lipan has advanced to the state tournament four times in the last six seasons and was the state champion in 2017 and 2018. The Indians reached the state finals last year but lost 65-51 to Clarendon as Clarendon guard LaMarcus Penigar scored 41 points. Lipan beat Celeste 58-32 in the region finals last year.
Sam Rayburn will play 29-7 Tolar in the other region semifinal.
Class 2A boys regional quarterfinals
Lindsay 6 17 14 14 3 —54
Wolfe City 9 15 11 16 10 —61
L: Hayden Ellender 2, Kane Wolf 13, Logan Noggler 4, Dayne Meurer 9, Nate Klent 2, Winston Fleitman 2, Dawson Foster 14, Yash Patel 8.
WC: Brett Nix 39, Shane White 2, Tony Jones 8, Harry Martinez 4, Cavan Armstrong 4, Connor Adams 4.
Records: WC 19-14, L 17-16.
Next game: Wolfe City vs. Lipan, 5 p.m. Friday, McKinney North.
