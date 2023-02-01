Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Additional ice accumulations of a glaze to one quarter inch. * WHERE...Eastern North and Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions will continue into Thursday morning. Roads are nearly impassible in some areas. Bridges and overpasses will remain icy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org. &&