WOLFE CITY — Brady Britain, who shot a hole-in-one on Sunday, fired an 80 for 18 holes to lead Greenville Christian to victory in its own golf tournament on Monday at Webb Hill Country Club.
Britain used an 8-iron on Sunday to ace the 163-yard eighth hole at Webb Hill.
He led the Eagles to a three-stroke victory over Trenton with a team score of 373. Leonard was third at 407, followed by Celeste, Rivercrest, Tom Bean No. 2, Bland and Tom Bean No. 1.
Greenville Christian teammate Jacob McCarthy finished second among the medalists at 87. Wyatt Stogsdill of Trenton was third at 88. Three golfers tied for fourth with 89s including Moises Ramriez of Bland, Trent Newby from Leonard and Michael Connelly of Celeste.
Greenville Christian golf tournament
Webb Hill Country Club, Wolfe City
Monday’s results
Team standings
1. Greenville Christian 373
2. Trenton 376
3. Leonard 407
4. Celeste 415
5. Rivercrest 418
6. Tom Bean No. 2 423
7. Bland 435
8. Tom Bean No. 1 463
Individuals
1. Brady Britain, Greenville Christian 80
2. Jacob McCarthy, Greenville Christian 87
3. Wyatt Stogsdill, Trenton 88
T4. Moises Ramirez, Bland 89
T4. Trent Newby, Leonard 89
T4. Michael Connelly, Celeste 89
T7. Conner Martin, Trenton 91
T7. Hunter Reaves, Leonard 91
9. Zane Dees, Rivercrest 92
10. Travis Graham, Blue Ridge 94
Other Greenville Christian scores:
Gus Holleman 96
Colton Smith 110
Jack Pope 119
Ethan Jones 110
Other Celeste scores:
Smith 106
Sherwin 108
Hawkins 112
Noack 118
Beadles 126
Other Bland scores:
Calem White 111
Traison McGee 114
Nicholas Hammack 121
Other Leonard scores:
Tyler Newby 105
Dylan Daugherty 112
Armando Gomez 123
Jace Chaney 118
Albert Vasquez 123
