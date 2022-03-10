Greenville Christian Eagles

Greenville Christian Eagles

  WOLFE CITY — Brady Britain, who shot a hole-in-one on Sunday, fired an 80 for 18 holes to lead Greenville Christian to victory in its own golf tournament on Monday at Webb Hill Country Club.

  Britain used an 8-iron on Sunday to ace the 163-yard eighth hole at Webb Hill.

  He led the Eagles to a three-stroke victory over Trenton with a team score of 373. Leonard was third at 407, followed by Celeste, Rivercrest, Tom Bean No. 2, Bland and Tom Bean No. 1.

  Greenville Christian teammate Jacob McCarthy finished second among the medalists at 87. Wyatt Stogsdill of Trenton was third at 88. Three golfers tied for fourth with 89s including Moises Ramriez of Bland, Trent   Newby from Leonard and Michael Connelly of Celeste.

      Greenville Christian golf tournament

        Webb Hill Country Club, Wolfe City

             Monday’s results

            Team standings

1. Greenville Christian        373

2. Trenton                         376

3. Leonard                        407

4. Celeste                         415

5. Rivercrest                     418

6. Tom Bean No. 2            423

7. Bland                           435

8. Tom Bean No. 1            463

          Individuals

1. Brady Britain, Greenville Christian       80

2. Jacob McCarthy, Greenville Christian   87

3. Wyatt Stogsdill, Trenton                     88

T4. Moises Ramirez, Bland                      89

T4. Trent Newby, Leonard                      89

T4. Michael Connelly, Celeste                 89

T7. Conner Martin, Trenton                    91

T7. Hunter Reaves, Leonard                   91

9. Zane Dees, Rivercrest                       92

10. Travis Graham, Blue Ridge               94

  Other Greenville Christian scores:

Gus Holleman                96

Colton Smith                110

Jack Pope                     119

Ethan Jones                  110

    Other Celeste scores:

Smith                    106

Sherwin                 108

Hawkins                112

Noack                   118

Beadles                 126

     Other Bland scores:

Calem White                         111

Traison McGee                      114

Nicholas Hammack                121

  Other Leonard scores:

Tyler Newby                         105

Dylan Daugherty                  112

Armando Gomez                  123

Jace Chaney                        118

Albert Vasquez                    123

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you