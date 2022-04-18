NEW ORLEANS - Both Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams are selected in the top five by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) in the third edition of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Rating Index.
The Lion men moved up one spot to No. 2 in the national ratings, while the Lion women rose to No. 5, which is the program’s best ever rating. Last week at home, the Lions had eight marks that moved them into top 10 NCAA Division II national rankings in the respective events.
J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) and Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) are in the top 10 in the 100-meter dash, while Edwin is third in the 200 and Smith is eighth.
The 4x100 relay team of Smith, Edwin, Cameron Macon (Dallas Carter) and Andre Norman (Celina) are tops in the country, Emmanuel Agenor (Spanishtown, Jamaica), Smith, Norman, and Edwin are third, and Agenor, Smith, Edwin, and Gage Marshall (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) are sixth.
Edwin, Dakari Hill (Orlando, Fla.), Maxime Woirin (Lyon, France), and Conner Stockerl (The Woodlands) are ninth in the 4x400 meter relay.
The Lions are 1-2 in the country in the high jump and have one more student-athlete in the top five. Ushan Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka) is first, followed by Justin Lewis (Lynn, Mass.) at second, and Hill at fifth. Elmar Schutte (Pretoria, South Africa) is second in the pole vault, Dodley Thermitus (Elizabeth, N.J.) is third in the triple jump, and Moaz Ibrahim (Cairo, Egypt) is second in the discus.
On the women’s side, Mariana Shostak (Lviv, France) leads the way in the 400 dash, Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) is first in 400 meter hurdles and eighth in the pole vault. Candesha Scott (St. David, Grenada) is third in the javelin.
Shostak, Francesca Aquillino (Milan, Italy), Ashley Benton (Life Waxahachie), and Sofia Khenfar (Lyon, France) are eighth in the 4x100 relay. Svaerd, Aquillino, Shostak, and Khenfar are second in the 4x400 relay.
