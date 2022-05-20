Goalkeeper Greg Just, who helped the 11-9 Greenville Lions to a playoff spot in soccer, was one of the athletes presented with a most valuable player award at the Greenville Lions athletic banquet put on by the Greenville High School Athletic Booster Club.
Just made many saves and directed the defense as the Lions finished third in the District 13-5A standings with an 8-6 record, trailing only Highland Park and Forney. The Lions finished district play with wins in four of their last five games.
Jenna Wade and Brooke Hutchings, who led the Greenville Lady Lions to a 23-16 season record in volleyball, shared the most valuable player award.
The trainer of the year award went to Denisse Vasquez.
Thomas Sweet claimed the boys fall tennis MVP award and the spring honor went to Trevor Yosten.
Maggie Hix and Evie Hix shared the girls fall tennis MVP honor and the spring award was shared by Riyah Bhusal and Tisha Pradhan.
Harper Waddle golfed his way to the boys MVP award and the girls honor went to Abbey Chapman.
Emma Woods earned the girls MVP award in cross country and the boys MVP honor went to Thomas Flater.
Se’Niya Reed claimed the girls field award in track and field and the running honor went to freshman hurdler Alana Bishop, who advanced to regional.
David Waller earned the boys MVP award in the field and the running award went to regional qualifier Kamron Neal.
State qualifiers Isaiah Lowe and Meredith Williams won the two MVP awards for powerlifting.
Pitcher Christa Carroll was the MVP for girls softball.
Pitcher-infielder Jett Fifield claimed the Monty Stratton Award for baseball.
Aidyn Camacho earned the girls MVP award for soccer.
Logan Venters was the MVP for girls basketball and Antwon Anderson captured the Ken Gibson MVP award for boys basketball.
Defender DyShuan Grigsby earned the MVP award for football.
Lions athletic director Darren Duke addressed the crowd at the GHS cafetorium.
“Our seniors have gone through things none of us have ever been through,” said Duke. “Going on spring break and not coming back (due to COVID in 2020). Thank you to all of our athletes.”
Greenville High School
Athletic Booster Club
Athletic Banquet
Award winners
Trainers — Newcomer of the year: Jasmmin Martinez; Lion Heart: Sage Wiggins; Trainer of the year: Denisse Vasquez.
Boys tennis — Fall MVP: Thomas Sweet; Newcomer of the year: George Alexander, Spring MVP: Trevor Yosten.
Girls tennis — Fall MVPs: Maggie Hix, Evie Hix; Newcomer of the year: Maggie Hix; Spring MVPs Riyah Bhusal, Tisha Pradhan.
Boys golf — MVP: Harper Waddle.
Girls golf — MVP: Abbey Chapman.
Cross country — Girls MVP: Emma Woods; Boys MVP: Thomas Flater.
Track and field — Girls field MVP: Se’Niya Reed; Girls running MVP: Alana Bishop; boys field MVP: David Waller; boys running MVP: Kamron Neal.
Powerlifting — Boys MVP: Isaiah Lowe; Girls MVP: Meredith Williams.
Softball — MVP: Christa Carroll; Top defensive player: Kaitlyn Whitten; Top offensive player: Brooke Hutchings; Rookie of the year: Kynna Rhoden; Catherine Hobbs Award: Avery Wilkinson.
Baseball — Silver Slugger Award: Jett Fifield, Dawson Diggs; Rookie of the year: Brandt Downing; Fighting Lion Award: Joe Galay; Most improved: Aiden Schafft, Stone Galay; Monty Stratton Award: Jett Fifield.
Girls soccer — Newcomer of the year: Jetzel Leija; Midfielder of the year: Miranda Najera; Offensive player of the year: Aidyn Camacho; Defensive players of the year: Makayla James, Jazmin Paulin Rios; MVP: Aidyn Camacho.
Boys soccer — MVP: Greg Just; Offensive player of the year: Jared Morales; Midfielders of the year — David Borjas, Jonathan Jaimes; Defensive player of the year — Archer Odeneal, Joel Vargas; Newcomer of the year: Caleb Salazar.
Girls basketball — Lion Heart Award: Jenna Wade; Defensive player of the year: Chennia Sanders; Offensive player of the year: Caroline Bowers; Outstanding rebounder: Evelyn Garcia; MVP: Logan Venters.
Boys basketball — Offensive player of the year: Keaton Heard; Defensive player of the year: Degaryian Anderson; Mr. Hustle Award: Dre Johnson; Assist award: Braelan Brown; Scholastic award: Braelan Brown; Ken Gibson MVP: Antwon Anderson.
Volleyball — Offensive player of the year: Sydney Walker; Defensive player of the year: Laney Himes; MVPs: Jenna Wade, Brooke Hutchings.
Football — MVP: DyShaun Grigsby; Nate Mason offensive players of the year: Emilano Portillo, Micah Simpson; Defensive players of the year: Jacson Cathey, David Ortega; Lion Heart Award: Joe Galay, Greg Just.
