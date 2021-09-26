COMMERCE — 129 points and over 1,400 yards of offense were on display at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium on Friday night as the Commerce Tigers opened District 5-3A-I football with the Bonham Purple Warriors.
Trailing by 24 points in the first half, the Tigers rallied to take a third-quarter lead, but Bonham took control in the fourth and secured a 76-53 win.
Bonham’s hurry-up offense leaped out to a 15-0 lead just five minutes into the game, and the scoring frenzy didn’t stop there. Bonham added scoring plays of 96, 19, 13 and 6 yards.
Commerce had scoring plays of 25, 41 and 56 yards, plus an onside kick recovery and a 73-yard kickoff return.
Halftime score, 42-26 Bonham.
Commerce notched 14 unanswered points to start the second half with 63- and 52-yard scores to take a 46-42 lead with 6:33 left in the third quarter.
Bonham retook the lead on a 17-yard run and Commerce answered with a 35-yard score to make it 53-48 late in the third.
The Purple Warriors took back the lead on a 7-yard score and then took all the wind out of the Tiger sails with a Jeren Ross 45-yard interception return for a touchdown in the final second of the third quarter. Bonham never looked back, adding 5- and 23-yard scores in the final quarter.
Bonham racked up nearly 900 yards of offense with Jeren Ross running 34 times for 293 yards and five touchdowns.
Bonham quarterback Mason Rodriguez ran for 103 yards and five touchdowns and passed for 156 yards.
Commerce totaled more than 500 yards of offense with Ashton Seale posting 127 yards and two TDs on nine runs and Seale also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Brody Baumann of Commerce passed for 241 yards passing and four touchdowns, and Myles Boyd caught three passes for 134 yards and three TDs.
Commerce fell to 1-3 on the season while Bonham goes to 2-2.
The Tigers are on the road in Mount Vernon next week and Bonham plays host to Mineola.
