QUINLAN — The Boles Hornets used strong teamwork to overcome a taller Sulphur Bluff team in the opening round of the Boles Holiday Invitational basketball tournament.
Boles won 76-58.
“I felt like we played together as a team better than we have so far,” said Boles coach Jeff Thomason. “Just with a lot of grit.”
Jayce Dickeson hit a team-high five 3-pointers to lead Boles with 23 points, while Wyatt Staggs tossed in 17, Jonathan Cruthird added 10, Cody Gore tossed in nine and Kole Lively added eight.
Dewitt Brookins led Sulphur Bluff with 16 points, while Landin Dugnolle added 10 points and Jase Cunningham added nine.
Sulphur Bluff led 40-39 at halftime but Boles outscored the Bears 37-18 in the second half.
Sulphur Bluff had won an earlier tournament game 66-18 over Savoy.
This year’s tournament features 10 boys teams and eight girls teams competing in a classic format. The girls championship game is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. on Thursday with the boys finals to follow at about 7:40 p.m.
The Boles Lady Hornets opened with a 63-20 win over Savoy.
Farmersville, one of the tournament favorites in the boys division, won its first two games 49-25 over Miller Grove and 56-39 over Tioga.
Boles Holiday Invitational
GIRLS DIVISION
Tuesday’s scores
Sulphur Bluff 70, Savoy 23
Saltillo 71, Campbell 10
Boles 63, Savoy 20
Tioga 58, Campbell 14
Big Sandy 42, Tioga 38
Sulphur Bluff 53, Boles JV 3
BOYS DIVISION
Tuesday’s scores
Miller Grove 29, Cooper 27
Sulphur Bluff 66, Savoy 18
Cooper 44, Saltillo 34
Farmersville 49, Miller Grove 25
Boles 76, Sulphur Bluff 58
Campbell 51, Boles JV 31
Farmersville 56, Tioga 39
Campbell 74, Savoy 22
