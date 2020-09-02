The Boles Hornets’ home football game against Como-Pickton scheduled for Friday night has been canceled.
Boles coach Brad Scribner said Como-Pickton coach Ronnie Green told him on Monday night the Eagles would not be playing the game.
“He just said he had to cancel this week,” said Scribner. “I’m still looking for a game and I still haven’t found one. It’s hard when you find out late Monday night.”
Scribner said it doesn’t look like the Hornets will find an opponent in time to play on Friday night.
Boles opened the season last week with a 34-0 win at Overton.
“We played hard,” said Scribner. “It was a good win for us on the road. Our defense played extremely well considering it’s the first week.”
The Hornets’ defense limited Overton to only 89 total yards and forced three turnovers. Boles gave up just one turnover on offense.
