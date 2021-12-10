The Boles Hornets jumped out to an 18-5 lead and never looked back as they claimed a 74-64 non-district basketball win on Tuesday in Greenville over Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy.
Boles built its lead to 26-12 after one quarter and then 52-30 by halftime.
PTAA outscored the Hornets 34-22 in the second half but couldn’t catch Boles, which improved to 2-6 for the season.
Boles coach Jeff Thomason said the Hornets played hard.
“That’s what we want to hang our hat on, just playing hard and all the little things,” he said.
Jayce Dickeson led the victors with 18 points, while Jonathan Cruthird tossed in 12 and Wyatt Staggs added 10.
Derek Rice paced PTAA with 18 points. Ryan Rice added 11 and Leo Alvarez tossed in 10.
“We didn’t play like we were supposed to in the first half and the game got away from us,” said PTAA coach Marcus Smith.
Smith said the 2-7 Panthers never gave up or quit.
“All these preseason games have really helped us prepare for district,” he said.
The Panthers’ next game is their District 23-A opener at home on Dec. 18 against Miller Grove.
Boles will play again in the Cap Herman tournament at Sulphur Bluff on Thursday against Ector.
Varsity boys
Boles 26 26 13 9 —74
Greenville PTAA 12 18 23 11 —64
B: Jacob Hicks 5, Dalton Willbanks 2, Kole Lively 3, Jayce Dickeson 18, Gabe Drennan 2, Wyatt Staggs 10, Jonathan Cruthird 12, Kaden Johnson 6, Jordan Dickeson 6, Cody Gore 8.
PTAA: Derek Rice 18, Yahya Atiku 6, Robert Barksdale 3, Leo Alvarez 10, Nathan Lofton 2, Ryan Rice 11, Brandon Montana 3, Tyler Webster 9, Wilbert Wright 2.
Records: B 2-6, PTAA 2-7.
Next game: Boles vs. Ector, 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Cap Herman tournament in Sulphur Bluff; Miller Grove at PTAA, 11:30 a.m., Dec. 18.
Junior varsity boys
Boles 9 24 12 9 —54
PTAA 11 8 7 13 —39
B: Braylon Patterson 14, Asher Baird 11.
PTAA: Choate 21, Montaro 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.