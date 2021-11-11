The Boles Lady Hornets and Greenville Christian Lady Eagles have advanced another round in the volleyball playoffs.
Boles outlasted Detroit in four sets in a University Interscholastic League regional quarterfinal match and will advance to the Region III-2A semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at Lobo Coliseum in Longview. The 22-6 Lady Hornets, who won 19-25, 25-18, 25-12, 26-24, will take on No. 3 state-ranked Iola. Iola’s won all three of its playoff matches in straights sets including wins over Cross Roads (25-6, 25-9, 25-1), Deweyville (25-5, 25-10, 25-16) and Cayuga (25-8, 25-10, 25-5). Cayuga finished with a 36-7 record. Iola is 24-7.
Greenville Christian won its Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ Class A area match, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, over DeSoto Kingdom Collegiate.
The 23-11-1 Lady Eagles will face Wichita Christian School at 7 p.m. Thursday in regional match at Denton Calvary.
Cumby’s season ended in the 2A regional quarterfinals with a 25-14, 25-22, 27-25 loss to No. 2 state-ranked Beckville. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 21-7 record. Beckville improved to 43-4.
UIL volleyball playoffs
Bi-district playoffs
Class 5A — Midlothian def. Royse City, 25-19, 25-9, 25-19.
Class 4A — Caddo Mills def. Canton, 25-14, 25-17, 16-25, 24-26, 15-7.
Class 2A — Cumby def. Rivercrest, 25-23, 25-9, 25-17.
Class 2A — Boles def. Linden-Kildare, 25-2, 25-10, 25-10.
Area playoffs
Class 4A — Bullard def. Caddo Mills, 25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 20-25, 18-16.
Class 2A — Cumby def. Hawkins, 25-14, 25-22, 27-25.
Class 2A — Boles def. Overton, 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 25-14.
Region quarterfinals
Class 2A — Beckville def. Cumby, 25-14, 25-22, 27-25.
Class 2A — Boles def. Detroit, 19-25, 25-18, 25-12, 26-24.
Region semifinals
Class 2A — Boles vs. Iola, 4 p.m. Friday, Lobo Coliseum, Longview.
TAPPS volleyball playoffs
Bi-district playoffs
Class A — Greenville Christian def. Dallas Coram Deo, 25-10, 25-10, 25-6.
Area playoffs
Class A — Greenville Christian def. DeSoto Kingdom Collegiate, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18.
Regional
Class A — Greenville Christian vs. Wichita Christian, 7 p.m. Thursday, Denton Calvary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.