McKenna Sullivan bumps the ball on a service return for the Greenville Christian Lady Eagles in a recent home match. They are to play at 7 tonight in a regional match at Denton Calvary.

 By David Claybourn | Herald-Banner Sports Editor

  The Boles Lady Hornets and Greenville Christian Lady Eagles have advanced another round in the volleyball playoffs.

  Boles outlasted Detroit in four sets in a University Interscholastic League regional quarterfinal match and will advance to the Region III-2A semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at Lobo Coliseum in Longview. The 22-6 Lady Hornets, who won 19-25, 25-18, 25-12, 26-24, will take on No. 3 state-ranked Iola. Iola’s won all three of its playoff matches in straights sets including wins over Cross Roads (25-6, 25-9, 25-1), Deweyville (25-5, 25-10, 25-16) and Cayuga (25-8, 25-10, 25-5). Cayuga finished with a 36-7 record. Iola is 24-7.

  Greenville Christian won its Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ Class A area match, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, over DeSoto Kingdom Collegiate.

  The 23-11-1 Lady Eagles will face Wichita Christian School at 7 p.m. Thursday in regional match at Denton Calvary.

  Cumby’s season ended in the 2A regional quarterfinals with a 25-14, 25-22, 27-25 loss to No. 2 state-ranked Beckville. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 21-7 record. Beckville improved to 43-4.

            UIL volleyball playoffs

         Bi-district playoffs

  Class 5A — Midlothian def. Royse City, 25-19, 25-9, 25-19.

  Class 4A — Caddo Mills def. Canton, 25-14, 25-17, 16-25, 24-26, 15-7.

  Class 2A — Cumby def. Rivercrest, 25-23, 25-9, 25-17.

  Class 2A — Boles def. Linden-Kildare, 25-2, 25-10, 25-10.

        Area playoffs

Class 4A — Bullard def. Caddo Mills, 25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 20-25, 18-16.

Class 2A — Cumby def. Hawkins, 25-14, 25-22, 27-25.

Class 2A — Boles def. Overton, 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 25-14.

        Region quarterfinals

Class 2A — Beckville def. Cumby, 25-14, 25-22, 27-25.

Class 2A — Boles def. Detroit, 19-25, 25-18, 25-12, 26-24.

        Region semifinals

Class 2A — Boles vs. Iola, 4 p.m. Friday, Lobo Coliseum, Longview.

      TAPPS volleyball playoffs

     Bi-district playoffs

Class A — Greenville Christian def. Dallas Coram Deo, 25-10, 25-10, 25-6.

      Area playoffs

Class A — Greenville Christian def. DeSoto Kingdom Collegiate, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18.

  Regional

Class A — Greenville Christian vs. Wichita Christian, 7 p.m. Thursday, Denton Calvary.

