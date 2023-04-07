  Players from Boles and Cumby earned honors on the All-District 15-2A girls basketball team.

  Caroline Helmberger and Kaedence Robison, who led 22-10 Boles to third place in the district standings, made the first team. 

  Leigha Robison, Lily Hathcoat and Olivia Neeley of Boles were named to the second team.

  Neely Hammond of Cumby made the first team and teammate Lily Campbell was selected to the first team. Cumby finished sixth in the district standings.

  Cooper’s 28-11 district champions, who reached the fourth round of the Class 2A playoffs, led the way on the all-district team. Caylee Conley of Cooper was selected as the most valuable player, while teammate Faith McGuire earned the offensive player of the year honor. 

  Cacie Lennon of Alba-Golden and Addi Monk of Como-Pickton shared the defensive player of the year award.

 

          All-District 15-2A 

        Girls Basketball Team

  Most valuable player — Caylee Conley, Cooper

  Offensive player of the year — Faith McGuire, Cooper

  Defensive players of the year — Cacie Lennon, Alba-Golden; Addi Monk, Como-Pickton

  Newcomer of the year — Reyli Rubio, Fruitvale

  Sixth man of the year — Kalli Trimbel, Alba-Golden

  Coach of the year — Deanne Dial, Cooper

 

           FIRST TEAM

Chani Sonntag                   Cooper

Bayleigh George                 Cooper

Leddy Murray                     Cooper

Caroline Helmberger           Boles

Kaedence Robison               Boles

Mattison Buster                  Como-Pickton

Emily Servin                      Fruitvale

Neely Hammond                 Cumby

Cadence Money                  North Hopkins

 

           SECOND TEAM

Halle Toon                         Cooper

Alexis Wilmut                    Alba-Golden

Lainey Teel                       Alba-Golden

Leigha Robison                  Boles

Lily Hathcoat                     Boles

Olivia Neeley                     Boles

Lauren Lewellen                Como-Pickton

Maggie Brown                    Como-Pickton

Hanna Barron                     Fruitvale

Lily Campbell                     Cumby

Mariana Aguilar                 North Hopkins

 

          HONORABLE MENTION

  North Hopkins: Hadlee Hrabal, Daylee Fite, Sarah Attaway, Jaydee Bryant.

  Como-Pickton: Sanay Diaz, Bella Romero, Cali Morris.

  Fruitvale: Camila Marquez Torres, Hunter King, Brooklyn Brown.

  Alba-Golden: Jessie Mitchell, Kayleigh Logan.

  Cooper: Jolee Szafran, Milea Bates.

  Cumby: Gaby Orsonio, Bella Faulknor, Jenna Bearden.

  Boles: Mercedes Jock, Nicole Gosnell, Miranda Munoz.

 

          ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT

  North Hopkins: Daylee Fite, Stevanna Buchanan, Harley Vaughn, Hadlee Hrabal, Cadence Money, Lucy Conner, Jaydee Bryant, Sarah Attaway, Emily Garcia, Krystal McPherson, Mariana Aguilar.

  Fruitvale: Hanna Barron, Emily Servin, Hunter King, Brooklynne Brown, Camila Marquez Torres, Danica Brown, Sindy Servin.

  Cooper: Caylee Conley, Chani Sonntag, Faith McGuire, Bayleigh George, Jolee Szafran, Tiaira McAllister, Leddy Murray, Halle Toon, Mllea Bates.

  Como-Pickton: Sanay Diaz, Bella Romero, Cali Morris, Addison Monk, Mattison Buster, Lauren Lewellen, Maggie Brown, Bailey Neal.

  Cumby: Neely Hammond, Jenna Elmore, Gaby Osornio, Chloe Groves, Ella Horne, Sandra McCraw.

