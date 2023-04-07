Players from Boles and Cumby earned honors on the All-District 15-2A girls basketball team.
Caroline Helmberger and Kaedence Robison, who led 22-10 Boles to third place in the district standings, made the first team.
Leigha Robison, Lily Hathcoat and Olivia Neeley of Boles were named to the second team.
Neely Hammond of Cumby made the first team and teammate Lily Campbell was selected to the first team. Cumby finished sixth in the district standings.
Cooper’s 28-11 district champions, who reached the fourth round of the Class 2A playoffs, led the way on the all-district team. Caylee Conley of Cooper was selected as the most valuable player, while teammate Faith McGuire earned the offensive player of the year honor.
Cacie Lennon of Alba-Golden and Addi Monk of Como-Pickton shared the defensive player of the year award.
All-District 15-2A
Girls Basketball Team
Most valuable player — Caylee Conley, Cooper
Offensive player of the year — Faith McGuire, Cooper
Defensive players of the year — Cacie Lennon, Alba-Golden; Addi Monk, Como-Pickton
Newcomer of the year — Reyli Rubio, Fruitvale
Sixth man of the year — Kalli Trimbel, Alba-Golden
Coach of the year — Deanne Dial, Cooper
FIRST TEAM
Chani Sonntag Cooper
Bayleigh George Cooper
Leddy Murray Cooper
Caroline Helmberger Boles
Kaedence Robison Boles
Mattison Buster Como-Pickton
Emily Servin Fruitvale
Neely Hammond Cumby
Cadence Money North Hopkins
SECOND TEAM
Halle Toon Cooper
Alexis Wilmut Alba-Golden
Lainey Teel Alba-Golden
Leigha Robison Boles
Lily Hathcoat Boles
Olivia Neeley Boles
Lauren Lewellen Como-Pickton
Maggie Brown Como-Pickton
Hanna Barron Fruitvale
Lily Campbell Cumby
Mariana Aguilar North Hopkins
HONORABLE MENTION
North Hopkins: Hadlee Hrabal, Daylee Fite, Sarah Attaway, Jaydee Bryant.
Como-Pickton: Sanay Diaz, Bella Romero, Cali Morris.
Fruitvale: Camila Marquez Torres, Hunter King, Brooklyn Brown.
Alba-Golden: Jessie Mitchell, Kayleigh Logan.
Cooper: Jolee Szafran, Milea Bates.
Cumby: Gaby Orsonio, Bella Faulknor, Jenna Bearden.
Boles: Mercedes Jock, Nicole Gosnell, Miranda Munoz.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
North Hopkins: Daylee Fite, Stevanna Buchanan, Harley Vaughn, Hadlee Hrabal, Cadence Money, Lucy Conner, Jaydee Bryant, Sarah Attaway, Emily Garcia, Krystal McPherson, Mariana Aguilar.
Fruitvale: Hanna Barron, Emily Servin, Hunter King, Brooklynne Brown, Camila Marquez Torres, Danica Brown, Sindy Servin.
Cooper: Caylee Conley, Chani Sonntag, Faith McGuire, Bayleigh George, Jolee Szafran, Tiaira McAllister, Leddy Murray, Halle Toon, Mllea Bates.
Como-Pickton: Sanay Diaz, Bella Romero, Cali Morris, Addison Monk, Mattison Buster, Lauren Lewellen, Maggie Brown, Bailey Neal.
Cumby: Neely Hammond, Jenna Elmore, Gaby Osornio, Chloe Groves, Ella Horne, Sandra McCraw.
