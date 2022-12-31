QUINLAN — Boles coach Jeff Thomason topped the 200-win mark for his career as his Hornets went on to win the Boles Invitational Basketball Tournament on Friday.
Thomason hit the magic No. 200 with his team's semifinal victory and then reached 201 as Boles held off Miller Grove 50-49 in an all-Hornet final.
Miller Grove had an opportunity to win the game in the final eight seconds but didn't convert.
"I'm blessed with a good group of kids," said Thomason. "We were fortunate. They had a great play and they executed it well. It just didn't go in."
All-tournament selection Kole Lively hit four 3-pointers to lead Boles with 12 points. Jacob Hicks scored 7 points, while Wyatt Staggs, Zyheir Lucas and Jordan Dickeson scored 6 each and Gabe Drennan and Jon Cruthird added 4 each. Cruthird also made the all-tournament team and Staggs earned the most valuable player award.
Landon Burnett led Miller Grove and all scorers with 14 points. Ryker Haivala tossed in 13 and Anthony Lester added 10.
Former Boles coach Bill Giles directed Saltillo to the girls team championship with a 56-32 victory over Tioga in the finals.
Gabby Ross led Saltillo with 15 points, while Julianna Giles and Ryleigh Reeder both tossed in 11 points and Maysen Pipkin added 7.
Evie Carroll topped Tioga with 8 points and Valerie Benke added 7.
