COMMERCE – Texas A&M-Commerce Athletics has announced the appointment of Bobby Bounds as the Director of Player Personnel for the football team.
This position will report to the Director of Athletics and work closely with Athletics and the university’s compliance office.
Bounds is a Lion Athletics Hall of Fame member. In this role, he will implement processes to evaluate prospective student-athletes for participation in the football program.
After a Hall of Fame career as a Lion quarterback, Bounds returns to his alma mater after coaching high school and arena football league-level stints.
As a quarterback, he led the Lions to a Lone Star Conference championship and helped lead the program to its first two NCAA Division II playoff wins in 1990 and 1991. He was a back-to-back Lone Star Conference Offensive Back of the Year, an honorable mention all-American, and a two-time first-team all-LSC selection.
After his senior season, Bounds was the Lions’ career leader in completions, completion percentage, and passing yards. His records were held for 27 years. He finished his career with 375 completions for 5,955, 32 touchdown passes, and 414 yards rushing with 12 rushing scores. He was inducted into the Lion Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.
Bounds played professionally in the Arena League and in Spain from 1992-94 before starting his coaching career.
