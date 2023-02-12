Bo Hartline may have officially retired after 44 years as manager of the Wright Park Municipal Golf Course in Greenville.
But that doesn’t mean he’s walking away from the course or the sport of golf.
“I’ll help out,” said Hartline. “They’re going to put in new greens in the spring and I’m going to stay the summer with them and help out.
“I’ll still go out there and set in the mornings and have coffee with the guys and piddle around. It’s something that you can’t just give up. It’s not like a job you can walk away from.”
A member of the Hartline family has been a part of Wright Park since 1959, starting first with his father, the late P.E. “Pink” Hartline.
“In early 1959 they wanted him to run the course,” said Hartline. “That used to be the Greenville Country Club. The 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and up to the present the Hartlines have been a part of that course all those years.”
Bo Hartline officially started as the Wright Park manager on Jan. 27, 1979 and officially retired on Jan. 27, 2023. When he started as the manager, the president was Jimmy Carter, the average price for a gallon of gas was .86, the top song on the Billboard charts was Le Freak by Chic and The Warriors was showing in most of the movie theaters in America.
Back then Hartline spent a lot of time dragging water hoses around the course to keep the fairways and greens watered.
“From dragging water hoses to having a double irrigation system,” he said. “It’s made my job a lot easier.”
He said the other departments in the City of Greenville “always helped me.”
“Bo is the best people person I’ve ever met,” said Rodney Poteet, a former Greenville High School coach who worked with Hartline at Wright Park. “He has a special way with people. Everybody loves Bo. He treats everybody the same.”
Hartline said he’s a had a lot of unofficial grandfathers through the years.
“The saddest part is seeing a lot of your friends come and go,” he said. “It’s like an extended family.”
Hartline’s worked with many junior golfers and for the last 20 years has served as the golf commissioner for the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation, which puts on state golf tournaments every summer for junior golfers.
“I love kids,” he said.
Many of Hartline’s family members have worked at golf courses. His mother Melba Hartline was the manager of Sand Hills Golf and Country Club near Commerce for nearly 20 years. His brother Kenny Hartline was the manager of The Oaks County Club and now operates Hartline’s Golf Center. Another brother Pinkey is a golf pro and Bo’s son BoBo sells golf carts.
While he’s enjoyed golf, Hartline’s been through some tough times. Not only has he lost some close friends but he lost most of his possessions in a 1985 fire at Wright Park that destroyed the clubhouse and living quarters. For the first six months after the clubhouse burned Hartline lived and worked out of a recreational vehicle shared by a friend Chris Athens, who later died that year in an automobile accident.
Through golf, Hartline’s made friendships with some celebrities. He was the playing partner in a golf tournament with the late Roy Clark of Hee Haw and is good friends with eight-time world champion bullrider Donnie Gay, who is commentator on many pro rodeo telecasts.
Gay’s played golf at Wright Park many times and was BoBo Hartline’s partner in a recent golf tournament in Hunt County.
Some other former athletes have played at Wright Park, including Tampa Bay quarterback Doug Williams, Baltimore Colts defensive back Bobby Boyd, Dallas Cowboys running back Robert Newhouse, country and western singer Mo Bandy and rodeo standouts Bobby DelVecchio, Byron Walker, Don Graham and Greenville brothers Butch and Sandy Kirby.
What does Bo Hartline plan to do with his free time? You guessed it: golf. He’s long been one of the top golfers in Hunt County and has placed in some senior golf tournaments, winding up eighth in the Texas Senior Open in 2008.
“I’m definitely going to be playing golf,” he said. “I’m still not playing bad.”
