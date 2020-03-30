Editor’s note: This sports column by the late Bosie Boswell that appeared in The Herald-Banner on Sept. 23, 1970 was submitted by Celeste reader Sarah Swindell. It’s as funny now to read as it was then.
By Bosie Boswell
Herald Banner Staff Writer
Missiles from the Devils
I got a lot of mail from a bunch of little devils this week...Blue Devils, to be exact. Twenty-four letters from the seventh grade (I thought they were fifth graders) of Celeste contain suggestions that I crawl back under my rock, be burned at the stake, fall out of a tree and that I be bodily mutilated by various and sundry methods.
There are just a couple of mistakes in the letter I would like to clear up. For one thing, I am not the sports editor of The Herald Banner. I am responsible for what appears in my column, and that is about all I am able to bear. The kids seem to have me mixed up with sports editor, David Stevens, for several of the letters advised me to fall off my trike.
Only Stevens would be foolish enough to get caught riding a trike...I am the one that eats columns, jumps off of trestles, climbs trees and sooner or later, will get hit with a pie.
I would like to print a few excerpts from the letters and answer them as best I can.
The first one is from Dennis:
“Hey, Man, you had better think twice before you mess with us Devils. I know that they paid you to predict us wrong. You better get your gloves ready to fight with us Devils. I hope you got your laughs.”
Dear Dennis: You are right; they did pay me for making the predictions. In fact, I got paid so much I laughed all the way to my piggy bank.
Dear Bosie:
“Whenever I see your picture in the paper I cringe. In case you don’t know what that means, I get sick!”
Signed Shelly
Dear Shelly: Frankly, I get a little nauseated myself when I see my face in the paper, but if you think that’s bad, how would you like to have to shave it every morning?
Mr. Bosie Boswell:
How do you get paid for those predictions?
Signed Connie
Dear Connie: Conservatively, Connie. Conservatively.
Dear Bosie:
It is time you retracted your statements about Celeste, just think of the people who have been unknowingly misinformed.
Kathy
Dear Kathy:
Don’t try to tell me about misinformed people, I have been working for The Herald Banner two years now and I am an expert.
Bossie Bossywall:
I predict that you are going to fall out of a tree and land on your head. My little brother can predict better than you.
Signed, Debbie
Dear Debbie,
I have already fallen out of a tree on my head. Would your little brother be interested in ghostwriting my column?
Sir:
You are just a self-centered old forecaster. Some people can’t help being like you, but if I were like you, I wouldn’t even get up in the morning.
Your unadmirer,
Jan
Dear Jan:
There are mornings when I agree with you, but what do you mean OLD forecaster?
Bosie Boswell:
You may be a good newspaper writer, but you are a bad predictor.
Jerry
Dear Jerry:
Your comments prove that I don’t know much about predicting and you don’t know much about newspaper writing.
Mr. Boswell:
If you think you are brave enough, just come to the Celeste High School and we’ll see who you predict to win this week. If you have any comment, just write me or come and see me personally!
A Celeste School Kid,
Lisa
Dear Lisa:
Uh, just how big do the school kids in Celeste grow?
Bosie Boswell:
I think that you need to tend to you own business, and you need to do away with your careless predictions. I would quit your predictions before you get yourself hurt.
Yours truly,
Richard
Dear Richard:
Yours is the most sensible letter I have gotten in a long time and your advice is being given every serious consideration.
Dear Blabber Mouth:
You should have been a garbage disposal and I would have thrown your prediction down you. You’re just a big mouth! If you don’t like what I said, go sit on a log with the frogs and croak.
A prediction hater,
Felicia
Dear Prediction Hater:
If it’s all the same to you, I would just as soon sit on a log with an Aggie.
Dope Head:
You aren’t very smart doing stupid things. Crawl back under your rock. I don’t read your stuff because it is always wrong. Why don’t you get transferred to China? I hope when you do go, your plane gets hijacked and takes you to Cuba.
Your not-so friend,
Terrance
P. S. Don’t look up my records because I haven’t any. And the next time I hear you write the Blue Devil lose, you will be sorry.
Dear Unfriendly?:
As a matter of fact, I used to work in Cuba for The Havana Times, but lost the job when I wrote a column about a bull fight and picked the bull to win.
And so, we bid farewell to Sarah Swindell’s seventh grade class and as Celeste sinks slowly in the northwest. We look forward to the coming week with the hope that maybe it will bring us victories where we have forecast victories and defeats where we have predicted defeat.
But then I remember that every time a couple of area teams meet, there is a winner and a loser, and even when I pick the winner to win, I am a loser as far as the losers are concerned. However, if I pick the losers to win, then the winners get upset and the losers claim I jinxed their team.
So try to remember, folks, it’s not how I predict the games that count, it’s whether you win or lose.
