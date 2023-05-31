Bland graduating senior Connie Hughes will continue her stellar basketball career in college after signing a letter of intent with Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Hughes earned all-district, all-region and all-state honors this past season after leading the Lady Tigers to a 31-5 record that included district, bi-district and area championships.
Hughes, who averaged more than 20 points per game and also led Bland in assists, was named the most valuable player on the All-District 14-2A team. She scored more than 2,000 points for her four-year varsity career.
She was also named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ all-region and Class 2A all-state teams and played in the TABC’s classes A-4A all-star game.
“Myself and the rest of the coaching staff at Bland ISD could not be more proud of Connie and what she accomplished during her high school career,” said Bland coach Garrett Todd. “She has represented herself and her school with class, dignity and a tremendous amount of hard work that has paid off with her opportunity to go play at the next level.
“I expect Connie to be very successful at Southeastern and make a positive impact on their program through her tenacious drive, and will to succeed. Her speed, and quickness on defense along with her ability to handle the ball has been such a huge part of our success, and I expect that carry right over into college.”
Southeastern went 7-20 this past season with a 5-17 record in the Great American Conference.
The Savage Storm’s 2022-23 roster included Maci Bookout, a sophomore guard from Royse City.
