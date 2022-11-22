By David Claybourn
Herald-Banner Sports Editor
MERIT — The Bland Lady Tigers and Pottsboro Cardinals claimed the team titles on Saturday night at the 28th annual Bland Invitational Basketball Tournament.
Host Bland won the girls team title with a 55-35 victory over Rivercrest in the championship game to remain undefeated for the season at 6-0.
Pottsboro claimed the boys title, defeating Yantis 64-48 in the finals. Eric Jeffery, former standout athlete from Caddo Mills, coached Yantis to the finals.
Aziah Lopez scored 39 points in the tournament and also secured some big rebounds to help Bland to the team title and also earn the most valuable player award for the tournament. Lopez was also named the Herald-Banner's Athlete of the Week. Lopez scored 8 points in the championship game.
Bland's all-tournament selections Taylea West and Yadira Elias scored 18 and 11 points in the championship game, while Layla Johnson and Marley Frazier both added 9 points.
"We didn't play as good as we can but we got it done," said Bland coach Garrett Todd. "We were kind of sluggish at first."
The score stayed tied at 3-3 for much of the first quarter before the Lady Tigers made a late run to finish the quarter up 8-3. They stretched their lead to 23-11 by halftime and then 37-17 by the end of the third quarter.
All-tournament selections Selena Kelly and Anna Duvall led Rivercrest with 12 and 9 points and Macy Childers added 7.
Cooper Dorris of Pottsboro claimed the boys MVP honor after leading the Cardinals to the title. Connor Hosch and Braden Driggs of Pottsboro also made the all-tournament team.
Nikolas Johnson and Deven Lutz of runner-up Yantis made the all-tournament team.
Celeste beat Campbell 78-47 to finish third in the boys division.
Bland slipped past Miller Grove, 45-44 to win the boys consolation honors. Corey Turner led Bland with 16 points and Alex Gomez hit five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points.
Landon Burnett hit 16 points to lead Miller Grove, which also collected 11 from Anthony Lester and 10 from Jaden Furrh.
Sulphur Bluff slipped past Yantis 45-44 in the girls third place game and Quinlan Ford beat Campbell 45-28 to claim the girls consolation honors.
28th annual Bland Invitational Tournament
Girls championship game
Rivercrest 3 8 6 18 —35
Bland 8 15 14 18 —55
R: Selena Kelly 12, Abigail Scott 2, Abby Ross 2, Alexis Carey 2, Anna Duvall 9, Anna Guest 1, Macy Childers 7.
B: Taylea West 18, Yadira Elias 11, Layla Johnson 9, Marley Frazier 9, Aziah Lopez 8.
Girls all-tournament team
Presley Hurley, Yantis
Emma Neal, Sulphur Bluff
Anna Duvall, Rivercrest
Selena Kelly, Rivercrest
Yadira Elias, Bland
Taylea West, Bland
MVP — Aziah Lopez, Bland
Boys all-tournament team
Landon Ferguson, Campbell
Michael Connelly, Celeste
Nikolas Johnson, Yantis
Deven Lutz, Yantis
Connor Hosch, Pottsboro
Braden Driggs, Pottsboro
MVP — Cooper Dorris, Pottsboro
