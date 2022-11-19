MERIT — The Bland Lady Tigers and Campbell Indians opened the 28th annual Bland Invitational Basketball Tournament with some big victories on Thursday night.
Bland’s Lady Tigers won their opener over Campbell 64-28 while the Campbell Indians won two games in the boys bracket, downing Greenville Pioneer Technology Arts & Academy 60-18 and then slipped past host Bland 53-52 in a thriller.
“It’s what we wanted, get a good start and set the tone,” said Bland Lady Tigers coach Garrett Todd.
Bland won big without its leading scorer as Aziah Lopez fired in 21 points and Taylea West and Yadira Elias both tossed in 10 points.
“We had people step up and take care of business,” said Todd. “We got help all the way around. Everybody who went in contributed.”
RaeLynn Robinson led Campbell with 11 points, Khallee Trail tossed in 7 and Nora Mothersell added 6.
Campbell led early in the first quarter before Bland began to pull away. Bland went up 18-10 after one quarter and 35-13 at halftime.
Jaden Grammer hit two free throws with 15.2 seconds left to lift the Campbell Indians over Bland in the nitecap. Campbell played tough defense in the closing seconds, challenging the Tigers on two missed shots before the buzzer sounded.
The two teams traded the lead back and forth throughout the contest. Bland led 48-47 with 2:52 remaining but Trey Huffhines stole a Bland pass and drove in for a score to put the Indians up 49-48 with 2:02 remaining. The two teams traded free throws before Alex Gomez hit a 3-pointer to put Bland ahead 52-51 with about a minute left.
Gomez, who nailed five 3-pointers, led the Tigers with 16 points. Nicholas Hammack tossed in 12 and Ashton Stiggers and Corey Turner both added 11.
Braden Fields led Campbell and all scorers with 20 points. Landon Ferguson tossed in 15 and Breedlove added 9.
The Bland Tigers went 0-2 on the first day of the tournament, also falling 41-40 to Yantis.
The tournament wraps up on Saturday with the girls finals scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and the boys championship game to follow at 5:45.
28th Bland Invitational
Girls game
Campbell 10 3 8 7 —28
Bland 18 17 20 9 —64
C: Flo Parsons 4, Khallee Trail 7, RaeLynn Robinson 11, Nora Mothersell 6.
B: Cami Fernandez 2, Nicole Spencer 4, Taylea West 10, Yadira Elias 10, Jessica Ramirez 2, Layla Johnson 6, Kylie Molck 2, Marley Frazier 6, Ana Ferrufino 1, Aziah Lopez 21.
Boys game
Campbell 10 8 11 24 —53
Bland 4 16 23 9 —52
C: Braden Fields 20, Landon Ferguson 15, Matthew Breedlove 9, Trey Huffhines 4, Jaden Grammer 5.
B: Alex Gomez 16, Ashton Stiggers 11, Corey Turner 11, Nicholas Hammack 12, Ashton Stepp 2.
