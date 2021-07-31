Bland senior catcher Taylor Hervey made the honorable mention list on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state baseball team.
Hervey, who also earned second-team honors on the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association team, batted .500 for the season and drove in 10 runs. He also slugged five doubles and a triple, scoring 17 runs.
Jason Ybarra, who coached 29-4 New Deal to the state championship, earned the coach of the year award.
Bosqueville outfielder John Youens shared the player of the year award with first baseman Kyler Reed of New Deal. Youens batted .506 with eight homers, three triples and 15 doubles and drove in 36 runs and stole 20 bases. Reed batted .444 with 43 runs batted in and three home runs.
The Texas Sports Writers Association
Class 2A All-State Baseball Team
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers – Dayton Dewberry, Garrison, Sr.; Harley Patterson, New Deal, Jr.; (tie) Ryan Peterson, Shiner, Soph.; Cy Belcher, Windthorst, Sr.
Relief pitcher – Jonathan Wheeler, Muenster, Sr.
Catcher – Noah Rodriguez, New Deal, Jr.
First baseman – Kyler Reed, New Deal, Sr.
Second baseman – Tanner Seeley, New Deal, Sr.
Shortstop – Luke Williams, Thrall, Sr.
Third baseman – Garrett Bright, Cayuga, Sr.
Outfielders – John Youens, Bosqueville, Soph. Trenton Chenard, Weimar, Sr. Austin Alexander, Martins Mill, Jr.
Designated hitter – Trevor Miller, Anson, Jr.
Player of the year – (tie) Youens, Bosqueville; Reed, New Deal
Coach of the year – Jason Ybarra, New Deal
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Zach Conde, Hawkins, Sr.; Jacob Davilla, Bosqueville, Sr.; Jonathan Falcon, Mumford, Jr.
Relief pitcher – Brady Henke, Weimar, Soph.
Catcher – William Rauch, Smyer, Sr.
First baseman – Ethan Belcher, Windthorst, Sr.
Second baseman – Kade Bruce, Crawford, Soph.
Shortstop – Cade Boyer, Johnson City, Jr.
Third baseman – Camden Hill, Bosqueville, Jr.
Outfielders – Chase Weaver, Hamilton, Soph.; Jeramy Torres, Hawkins, Jr.; (tie) Jacob Hofauer, Falls City, Sr. and Deuce Garrett, Cushing, Sr.
Designated hitter – Julian Ortiz, Premont, Fr.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers – Ty Winkenwerder, Shiner, Sr.; Matthew Randall, Alto, Sr.; and Tyler Spivey, Garrison, Sr.
Relief pitcher – Kyler Reed, New Deal, Sr.
Catcher – (tie) Bode Stewart, New Home, Sr.; Noah Pena, Bosqueville, Jr.;
First baseman – Mason Hardy, Normangee, Sr.
Second baseman – (tie) Trey Lopez, De Leon, Jr. Tryton Kruse, Garrison, Soph.
Shortstop – Jordan Kelley, Refugio, Jr.
Third baseman – (tie) Carter Hooser, Crawford, Sr. Jared Shimek, Shiner, Sr.
Outfielders – Garrett Pearson, Crawford, Sr.; Lane Powledge, De Leon, Sr.; (tie) Carter Pursley, Alto, Soph.; Ayden Tomasek, Holland, Sr.
Designated hitter – Jadan Henry, Cayuga, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Catchers – Jaxton Barrett, Archer City, Sr.; Daxton Etheredge, Beckville, Soph.; Jonathan Falcon, Mumford, Jr.; Taylor Hervey, Bland, Sr.; Creighton Killian, Wellington, Jr.; Ivan Rubio, McCamey, Sr.; Brodie Salas, Thrall, Jr.; Cash Shows, Shiner, Sr.; Carter Smith, Union Grove, Jr.; Isaack Weatherford, Alto, Sr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.