QUINLAN — Big Sandy’s defense carried the Lady Cats to a 49-23 victory over Boles in the girls championship game of the Boles Invitational Basketball Tournament.
Big Sandy limited Boles to only 13 points in the first half and none in the third quarter as the Lady Cats improved to 17-6 for the season.
“We were down two starters,” said Boles coach Seth Hardin. “Had some injuries. Had some sophomores that were in there.”
Hardin said he expects the Lady Hornets to be back at full strength when they return to their schedule on Friday at Cumby.
Junior Caroline Helmberger led Boles with 11 points and Lily Hathcoat was next with five.
Savanna Poncho and Kalyssa Dickens both shot in 12 points to lead the victors and Alexis Thompson pitched in 11.
Boles beat Savoy 63-20, Sulphur Bluff 65-48 and Saltillo 44-37 to reach the Boles finals as the Lady Hornets are now 17-4 for the season.
Boles basketball tournament
Girls finals
Big Sandy 12 18 9 10 —49
Boles 6 7 0 10 —23
Big Sandy: Kamryn Mayer 2, Alexis Thompson 11, Miles 4, Savanna Poncho 12, Faith Geller 2, Kalyssa Dickens 12, Lauren Hulin 8.
Boles: Kaedence Robison 2, Mercedes Jock 3, Jordan Helmberger 2, Caroline Helmberger 11, Lily Hathcoat 5.
Records: Big Sandy 17-6, Boles 17-4.
Next game: Boles at Cumby, Friday.
Bland girls 46,
Quitman 35
QUITMAN — Connie Hughes scored 30 points to lead the Bland Lady Tigers to third place in the Quitman Holiday Tournament with a 46-35 win over host Quitman.
Yadira Elias tossed in eight points for Bland and all-tournament choice Taylea West added six. Hughes also earned all-tournament honors.
Van beat Bland 50-37 in the semifinals. Hughes led Bland with 18 points and West tossed in 12 and Layla Johnson added three points.
Bland, now 16-5 for the season, is scheduled to play next at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Sam Rayburn.
