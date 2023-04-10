COMMERCE — Caddo Mills freshman Kaydee Bennett extended her hitting streak to 12 games but the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions were still swept by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
A&M-Corpus Christi took the three-game Southland Conference softball series by scores of 9-0 and 4-1 on Friday and 2-0 on Saturday.
“Our bats started slow today,” said Lions coach Brittany Miller of the 2-0 loss. “We gave ourselves a chance in the sixth but could not get the big hit. We need to put this weekend behind us and get ready for HCU on Tuesday.”
The Lions, who are 5-30 for the season and 1-11 in the Southland, are to play at Houston Christian for two games on Tuesday, starting at 4 and 6 p.m., and then another game on Wednesday.
Houston Christian is 15-20 for the season and 4-5 in the Southland.
Bennett, who played second base in one game and shortstop in the other two games, went 3-for-8 at the plate against the Islanders and leads the Lions for the season with a .365 batting average, 31 hits, 14 runs and 12 stolen bases.
Bennett ranks fourth in the Southland in hitting. A.B. Garcia of Houston Christian leads at .434.
Diamond Sefe is next for the Lions at the plate with a .296 average that includes a team-high four home runs and 16 runs batted in.
Avery Zeigler is batting .241 with eight RBIs.
A&M-Commerce pitcher Julia Sanchez, the starter in the 2-0 loss, allowed nine hits and two earned runs in five innings. She struck out one.
Anissa Arredondo pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Lions with two strikeouts.
A&M-Corpus Christi pitcher Primrose Aholelei shut the Lions out on four hits while striking out eight.
Rubio America, K.K. Cosek and Tatum Wright also had hits for the Lions.
Gabrella Torres and Paolina Baez drove in the Islanders’ two hits as they improved to 18-15 for the season and 6-6 in the Southland.
Cosek scored the Lions’ only run in the 4-1 loss on a sacrifice fly by Elizabeth Guerrero.
Sydney Hoyt slugged a two-run homer for the Islanders.
Taniece Tyson and Quinn De Avila homered for the Islanders in the 9-0 win. Aholelei blanked the Lions on three hits while striking out seven.
Royse City freshman Kasey Kuyrkendall had a hit in the 9-0 loss. Kuyrkendall played center field in all three games for the Lions. Her fielding percentage for the season is .974 with 37 putouts and only one error in 38 chances. She has scored four runs for the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.