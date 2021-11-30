Trenton jumped out to an 11-0 lead and then hung on for a 44-32 victory over Celeste in the championship game of the Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy girls basketball tournament on Tuesday night in Greenville.
Trenton’s Misty Spindle, a 5-10 senior, earned the most valuable player award for the tournament.
Cumby, coached by former Greenville Lady Lion basketball player Rocio Medrano, finished third after beating the Lone Oak junior varsity 72-36.
There were two consolation games. Overton beat Brook Hill of Bullard 44-27 and the Sulphur Springs JV downed Greenville PTAA 38-13.
Trenton also beat Overton 32-21 and the Sulphur Springs JV 55-28 earlier in the tournament. Celeste beat the Lone Oak JV 40-35 and Brook Hill 31-20.
PTAA plans to hold a boys basketball tournament on Thursday through Saturday next week.
---
The Caddo Mills Foxes, who got a late start due to the success of their football team, lost their season basketball opener 48-40 to Pottsboro. Carson Davis led the Foxes with 10 points. Caddo Mills won the freshman game 53-35 but lost the junior varsity contest 51-32.
The Foxes are scheduled to play again at home on Tuesday against Wills Point with three games starting at 5 p.m.
---
The Bland Lady Tigers stayed undefeated at 7-0 with a 50-35 win at home on Tuesday over Kemp.
Taylea West led Bland with 16 points and six rebounds. Connie Hughes and Layla Johnson both scored 13 points. Hughes handed out four assists. Aziah Lopez pulled down 13 rebounds and Shania Striplin had 12 rebounds for Bland, which is scheduled to play again on Tuesday at Ector.
