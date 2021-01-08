A two-week layoff because of COVID-19 showed during the Greenville Lady Lions’ 49-27 District 13-5A basketball home loss to Mesquite Poteet on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions went the first 11 minutes without scoring a two-point basket as they trailed 25-2. They never could dig themselves out of the hole as they dropped to 4-10 for the season and 0-4 in District 13-5A play.
Mesquite Poteet, which led 35-9 at halftime, improved to 5-6 and 3-2.
“These two weeks off, it’s hard to get in a rhythm when you’ve been off,” said Lady Lions coach Erica Delley. “We still have some people quarantined.”
Brooke Hutchings broke the dry spell for the Lady Lions as she scored off an offensive rebound with about 3:04 left in the first half.
The Lady Lions fared much better in the second half as they outscored the Lady Pirates 18-14. Kacie Venters and Maci Williams both hit 3-pointers.
Caroline Bowers, who went 4-of-6 from the foul line, led the Lady Lions with six points. Evelyn Garcia tossed in five and Williams and Jenna Wade both added four points.
Nine Lady Pirates scored, led by Bradley and Peyton Jones with nine points each and Kya Richardson with seven.
It was the Lady Lions’ first game since Dec. 21, when they lost 57-30 to Crandall. They had a couple of non-district games against Dallas Carter and Mount Pleasant called off becuse of the quarantine and a district game against Royse City was rescheduled.
The Lady Lions are to play again on Friday at Forney.
District 13-5A girls
Mesquite Poteet 15 20 9 5 —49
Greenville 1 8 7 11 —27
MP: Jessy Kuruvilla 5, Gabrielle Bradley 5, Alayssia Crawford 5, Serena Anukem 6, Kya Richardson 7, Bradley 9, Peyton Jones 9, Valerie Medellin 1, Khari Nelson 1.
G: Evelyn Garcia 5, Logan Venters 1, Brooke Hutchings 2, Maci Williams 4, Brea McFadden 2, Caroline Bowers 6, Kacie Venters 3, Jenna Wade 4.
Records: MP 5-6, 3-2; G 4-10, 0-4.
Junior varsity girls
Greenville 0 11 6 13 —30
Mesquite Poteet 9 7 6 5 —27
MP: Denson 5, Burks 12, Ladell 4, Jackson 2, Piper 4.
G: Clark 11, Robinson 3, Murray 9, Venters 7.
Bland (girls) 50,
CHESS 43
MERIT — Connie Hughes fired in 33 points to lead the Bland Lady Tigers to a 50-43 non-district over Christian Home Educators of Sulphur Springs.
Hughes also pulled down four rebounds as the Lady Tigers improved to 11-1 for the season.
Monica Alonso shot in 14 points for Bland, while May’C Lahvic pulled down a team-high 15 rebounds and Aziah Lopez secured 11 rebounds.
Non-district girls
CHESS 2 16 12 13 —43
Bland 8 19 10 13 —50
B: Connie Hughes 33, Monica Alonso 14, Aziah Lopez 2, Alex McGee 1.
Record: B 11-1.
Next game: Bland vs. Wolfe City, Friday.
Royse City (girls) 59,
Greenville 21
ROYSE CITY — The Greenville Lady Lions are still looking for their first District 13-5A win after falling 59-21 to Royse City on Wdnesday.
“Still trying to find our offensive rhythm,” said Greenville coach Erica Delley. “We’ve had decent looks but we’ve got to be able to score on those shots.”
District 13-5A girls
Royse City 59, Greenville 21
G: Evelyn Garcia 7, Brooke Hutchings 4, Kacie Venters 4.
RC: Kyla McMinn 15, Nicole Weaver 16, Destiny Alexander 6.
Records: RC 8-6, 2-2; G 4-11, 0-5.
Junior varsity girls 2
Royse City 51, Greenville 31
Junior varsity girls 1
Royse City 49, Greenville 34
Greenville Christian 52,
Van Zandt 52
Greenville Christian turned back Van Zandt HomeSchool’s late rally to win 54-52.
Eljiah Smith hit six 3-pointers to lead the Eagles with 18 points. Ryan Holt doubled up with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Noah Holt pulled down 15 rebounds and Wilson Feezel handed out eight assists.
Non-district boys game
Van Zandt HomeSchool 2 18 13 19 —52
Greenville Christian 10 16 19 9 —54
GC: Noah Holt 9, Wilson Feezel 7, Elijah Smith 18, Ryan Holt 16.
Record: GC 3-1.
Next game: Rockwall Heritage at Greenville Christian, 6:30 p.m. Friday.
