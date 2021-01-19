Another slow start hurt the Greenville Lady Lions in a 56-29 District 13-5A basketball home loss to Highland Park on Friday night.
Greenville trailed 14-4 after one quarter and 26-7 at halftime. Highland Park only outscored the Lady Lions 30-22 in the second half.
“Another slow start but we executed better than we did the last time we played them,” said Greenville coach Erica Delley, whose Lady Lions lost 77-18 at Highland Park on Dec. 11. “We’re still trying to figure out ways to score with our young group.
“That’s part of our development, learning how to score with people on them,” she said.
Cierra Baysinger led the Lady Lions with 10 points. Brooke Hutchings was next with seven points and Caroline Bowers tossed in six.
Riley Mae Herrod led Highland Park and all scorers with 14 points. Cate Rhodes and Madison Visinsky both tossed in 10 points for the Scots and Viv Jin added nine.
Highland Park stayed undefeated in District 13-5A play at 8-0 and is now 15-6 for the season.
Greenville dropped to 5-12 overall and 1-6 in district play.
Greenville is scheduled to play again at North Forney on Tuesday, while Highland Park is to play at Royse City on Tuesday.
District 13-5A girls
Highland Park 14 12 18 12 —56
Greenville 4 3 9 13 —29
HP: Brianna Doyle 3, Viv Jin 9, Riley Mae Herrod 14, Alianne Elmore 2, Cate Rhodes 10, Avery Turner 3, Madison Visinsky 10, Charlotte Collins 2, Paris Lauro 2.
G: Cierra Baysinger 10, Evelyn Garcia 2, Brooke Hutchings 7, Chennia Sanders 2, Caroline Bowers 6, Kacie Venters 3.
Records: HP 15-6, 8-0; G 5-12, 1-6.
Next game: Greenville at North Forney, Tuesday; Highland Park at Royse City, Tuesday.
Junior varsity girls
Highland Park 18 15 15 12 —60
Greenville 5 5 2 5 —17
HP: Keogh 10, Jin 14, Bilgrn 10.
G: Robinson 2, Murray 7, McFrazier 3, Garcia 3, Ventures 2.
Lions to resume
busy schedule
Herald-Banner
Staff Report
A busy schedule is to resume today for the Greenville Lions’ basketball team.
The Lions played three straight District 13-5A road games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
They are scheduled to play at home this evening against North Forney. Scheduled game times are at 5 p.m. for the freshmen, 6:15 p.m. for the junior varsity and 7:30 p.m. for the varsity.
The Lions, who were returning from a quarantine period because of COVID-19, won 50-47 at West Mesquite on Thursday and then lost 69-40 at Highland Park on Friday and 60-55 at Mesquite Poteet on Saturday.
"I was proud of the way we fought in all three games," said Greenville coach Chris Williams. "It was tough having three road games with only one practice but we battled in all three games.
" Happy to have our first district home game on Tuesday. We will be ready to go," he said.
Greenville is 3-9 for the season and 1-3 in district play.
North Forney is 9-7 overall and 5-1 in district play. The Falcons’ only district loss was 61-49 to Highland Park.
Bland (girls) 61,
Tom Bean 54
TOM BEAN — Connie Hughes scored 28 points to lead the Bland Lady Tigers to a 61-54 win over No. 12 state-ranked Tom Bean on Friday.
Hughes, who is a sophomore, reached the 1,000-point mark for her career. She is averaging 30.1 points per game this season after averaging 16.8 as a freshman.
May’C Lahvic doubled up for 15-1 Bland with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Monica Alonso and Aziah Lopez both pulled down six rebounds.
District 14-2A girls
Bland 15 9 20 17 —61
Tom Bean 15 5 17 17 —54
B: Connie Hughes 28, May’C Lahvic 13, Monica Alonso 9, Aziah Lopez 6, Yadira Elias 5.
Records: B 15-1, 6-1.
Next game: Bland at Celeste, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.