Royse City girls 63,
Greenville 21
By David Claybourn
Herald-Banner Sports Editor
ROYSE CITY — No. 15 state-ranked Royse City remained tied for the District 13-5A girls basketball lead with a 63-21 victory over the Greenville Lady Lions on Friday.
Royse City played tough defense, limiting the Lions to just four points in the first half as Royse City improved to 28-3 for the season and 10-1 in district play. The Lady Bulldogs are tied with Highland Park for the district lead.
Greenville dropped to 1-10 in district play.
Royse City led 16-2, 30-4 and 52-15 through the first three quarters.
All eight Lady Bulldogs appearing in the game scored led by Maggie Hutka (13 points), Nevaeh Zavala (12), Kayla Kimbrough (11) and Alexia Lohman (10).
Hutka, who recently passed the 1,500-point mark for her career, led Royse City’s defense with six steals. Kimbrough finished with five steals.
Destiny Alexander topped Royse City in rebounds with nine, while Nicole Weaver pulled down five rebounds and Shelby Aldridge pulled down four.
Logan Venters paced Greenville with eight points.
Royse City is scheduled to play again on Tuesday at Crandall and the Lady Lions are scheduled to play at home again on Tuesday versus Mesquite Poteet.
District 13-5A girls basketball
Greenville 2 2 11 6 —21
Royse City 16 14 22 11 —63
G: Evelyn Garcia 2, Logan Venters 8, Jenna Wade 2, Kynna Rhoden 2, Alyssa Cortez 2, Kacie Venters 3.
RC: Maggie Hutka 13, Nevaeh Zavala 12, Kayla Kimbrough 11, Alexia Lohman 10, Shelby Aldridge 6, Destiny Alexander 6, Nicole Weaver 3, Sidney Mullen 2.
Records: RC 28-3, 10-1; G 1-10.
Next games: Mesquite Poteet at Greenville, Tuesday; Royse City at Crandall, Tuesday.
Royse City 88,
Greenville 46
By David Claybourn
Herald-Banner Sports Editor
ROYSE CITY — Royse City’s Bulldogs avenged a loss to Greenville earlier this season with an 88-46 District 13-5A basketball victory over the Lions on Friday.
Greenville won the first game 79-73 on Jan. 4 in Greenville but Royse City took charge early in the rematch, leading by scores of 21-5, 46-16 and 75-30 through the first three quarters.
The Bulldogs improved to 23-7 for the season and 5-4 in district play while the Lions dropped to 15-14 overall and 2-7 in district play.
Greenville is scheduled to play again on Tuesday at Mesquite Poteet and the Bulldogs are to play at Crandall.
Royse City hit 11 3-pointers, including three by Gavin Alexander, who led all scorers with 19 points. Alexander also threw down a couple of dunk shots.
Chase Ferguson, who finished with 11 points for Royse City, also shot in three 3-pointers.
Nicholas Weaver was next in scoring for Royse City with 16 points, while Bryce Hutka tossed in 10, Donovan Alexander nine and Tre Hamilton eight.
Antwon Anderson topped the Lions with 13 points and Micah Simpson scored 11, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
District 13-5A boys
Greenville 5 11 14 16 —46
Royse City 21 25 29 13 —88
G: Xak Wylie 6, Micah Simpson 12, Antwon Anderson 13, Toodie Davis 6, Braelan Brown 1, Keaton Heard 1, Dre Johnson 3, Degaryion Anderson 4,
RC: Bryce Hutka 10, Gavin Alexander 19, Tre Hamilton 8, Donavon Alexander 9, Chase Ferguson 11, Jacob Lane 2, Mason Lenamond 3, Hayden Amico 2, Jamenel Ward 4, Nicholas Weaver 16, Tanner Martin 4.
Records: G 15-14, 2-7; RC 23-7, 5-4.
Next game: Greenville at Mesquite Poteet, Tuesday; Royse City at Crandall.
Greenville Christian 73,
Athens Christian 35
Greenville Christian upped its Texas Association of Private and Parochial School’s District 4-A record to 3-1 with a 73-35 win over Athens Christian.
Noah Holt fired in 20 points to lead the victorious Eagles, while Ryan Holt tossed in 14.
TAPPS District 4-A basketball
Athens Christian 3 6 8 18 —35
Greenville Christian 19 24 16 14 —73
GC: Noah Holt 20, Jack Pope 4, Brady Britain 7, Jacob McCarthy 9, Colton Smith 7, Gus Hollemon 2, Aiden Black 6, Ryan Holt 14.
Records: G 7-10, 3-1.
Next game: Greenville Christian at Nacogdoches Regents, Tuesday.
Bland girls 44,
Sam Rayburn 43
IVANHOE, Texas — Connie Hughes scored a double-double to lead the Bland Lady Tigers to a 44-43 District 14-2A basketball victory over Sam Rayburn.
Hughes scored a team-high 24 points to go with 11 rebounds and six assists.
Aziah Lopez also scored 16 points for Bland, which collected six rebounds and four steals from Taylea West, three assist from Yadira Elias and four rebounds from Layla Johnson.
Bland, now 21-7 for the season and 6-4 in district play, will next play Wolfe City on Friday.
District 14-2A girls basketball
Bland 13 9 11 11 —44
Sam Rayburn 10 10 10 13 —43
B: Connie Hughes 24, Taylea West 2, Aziah Lopez 16, Layla Johnson 2.
Caddo Mills 67,
Farmersville 66
FARMERSVILLE — Caddo Mills slipped past Farmersville 67-66 in District 13-4A basketball.
Brady Wasurick led Caddo Mills with 25 points, while Luke Rybicki tossed in 10 points and Jason Thomason added nine.
Caddo Mills also won the junior varsity game, 50-22.
Caddo Mills is scheduled to play again at home on Friday against Sunnyvale.
