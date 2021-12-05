Royse City swept all four divisions of the Craig Bowers Memorial Tournament for the first time on Saturday, while the Cumby girls and Celeste boys captured the team titles at the Celeste basketball tournament.
Royse City won the varsity boys, varsity girls, junior varsity boys and junior varsity girls titles.
“They’re a good group of kids,” said Royse City Bulldog coach Dallas Bookout.
The Bulldogs whipped Wylie East 60-46 in the varsity boys finals to stay unbeaten for the season at 8-0. Royse City spread the scoring around among Nicholas Weaver (15 points), Donovan Alexander (14) and Bryce Hutka (13).
“That’s the thing about us, we’re going to have three or four guys in double figures every game,” said Bookout.
Alex Proctor scored nine points and Anthony Overstreet and Stanley Terry both pitched in seven points to lead the Raiders, who wore jerseys emblazoned with “Dubeast.”
The No. 16 state-ranked Royse City Lady Bulldogs improved to 17-2 for the season with a 37-36 victory over Tyler Legacy in the girls championship game. Royse City kept Legacy scoreless over the last 2:59 to preserve the one-point victory.
“I was super proud of our defense,” said Lady Bulldog coach Matt Rager. “That one thing we try to hang our hat on.”
Maggie Hutka, Bryce’s sister, scored a team-high 14 points for Royse City, which also collected eight points from Kayla Kimbrough and six from Nevaeh Zavala.
Aaliyah Campbell led Legacy and all scorers with 16 points and Rose Rook shot in three 3-pointers to finish with 13.
The Royse City tournament is named for the late Craig Bowers, a former Greenville Lion athlete and coach and assistant principal at Royse City High School. He died in a snow skiing accident in 2012.
The host Celeste Blue Devils jumped out to a 14-3 lead over a taller Leonard team and never looked back in a 65-36 victory in the boys finals of the Celeste tournament.
All-tournament selection Holden Lamm hit four 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 24 points for Celeste, while Qua Stephens, named as the tournament’s most valuable player, shot in 14 points. Jawonte Stephens and Michael Connelly also pitched in nine points each for Celeste.
David Brooks led Leonard with 13 points and Brett Nix added 11.
Cumby held off host Celeste 41-38 in girls championship game. Campbell led the victors with 15 points and the tourney’s MVP Neely Hammond shot in 14 points.
All-tournament selection Samara Buckley topped Celeste and all scorers with 18 points.
Ally D’Amico also made the all-tournament team for Celeste.
International Leadership School of Texas, which is from Arlington, outscored Cumby 72-38 to win the Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy tournament in Greenville.
Cumby beat host PTAA 82-61 and 89-81 in tournament play.
PTAA held off Paris Trinity Christian Academy 57-56 on Friday night. Derek Rice hit one of two free throws with 20 seconds to lift the Panthers to victory. Rice led the victors with 18 points and Leo Alvarez tossed in 13.
