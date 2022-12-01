North Forney girls 51,
Greenville 35
FORNEY — North Forney jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and then went on to beat the Greenville Lady Lions, 51-35.
Chennia Sanders led Greenville with 12 points.
Jaslynn Marsh topped the victors with 18 points.
Cumby girls 33,
Quinlan Ford 29
CUMBY — Cumby’s Lady Trojans held off Quinlan Ford, 33-29.
Lily Campbell and Neely Hammond both scored 9 points to lead Cumby and Sandra McCraw added 6 points. Campbell pulled down 13 rebounds and Hammond had 10.
Jenna Barnes led Ford with 14 points and Jaden Smith added 10.
Lebanon Trail 67
Greenville 58
FRISCO — Frisco Lebanon Trail improved to a 4-5 for the season with a 67-58 win over the Greenville Lions.
The Lions dropped to 0-4. They are to compete next in the Craig Bowers Memorial Tournament this week in Royse City.
Quinlan Ford 65,
Yantis 51
YANTIS — Quinlan Ford took charge early to down Yantis 65-51.
Haden Westmoreland led Ford with 21 points, followed by Andy Smith (11), Kent Warden (11) and Carson Scott (9).
Royse City girls 54,
Lake Highlands 29
ROYSE CITY — The Royse City Lady Bulldogs improved to 11-4 for the season with a 54-29 win over Lake Highlands.
Top scorers for Royse City included Alexia Lohman (10), Kayla Kimbrough (10),. Shelby Aldridge (9), Nicole Weaver (6) and Kayla Sargent (6).
Pottsboro (girls) 59,
Greenville 24
The Greenville Lady Lions are 2-7 for the basketball season following a 59-24 home loss to Pottsboro.
Caroline Bowers led the Lady Lions with 9 points to go with five rebounds. Cierra Baysinger scored 5 points and pulled down a team-high six rebounds. Also scoring for Greenville were Kierra Baysinger (4), Aaniyah Venters (2), Jillian Dracos (2) and Kacie Venters (2).
Mount Pleasant 57,
Greenville 38
The Greenville Lions dropped their 2022-23 home basketball opener 57-38 to Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
The Lions are now 0-3 for the season including losses of 73-60 at Wylie East and 58-50 at Mesquite Poteet.
Cumby girls 78,
Yantis 34
The Cumby Lady Trojans beat Yantis 78-34 to go 3-1 in a tournament at Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy.
Sandra McCraw produced a triple-double to lead Cumby against Yantis with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 steals to go with five assists and three blocked shots.
Nelly Hammond racked up 17 points and eight rebounds for Cumby while Lily Campbell doubled with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jenna Elmore managed 14 points and nine rebounds and Jenna Bearden pulled down 11 rebounds.
Cumby also beat Greenville PTAA 66-19 as Hammond led with 24 points, Campbell scored 11 and McCraw added 10.
Lise Kampire led PTAA with 7 points.
Campbell and Hammond both scored 18 points to lead Cumby to a 65-25 win over Celeste. McCraw just missed a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals. Campbell pulled down 10 rebounds.
Kennedy Compton led Celeste with 9 points and Akyah Gearhart tossed in 6 points.
Trenton slipped past Cumby 54-53. Hammond doubled with 22 points and 15 rebounds as did Campbell with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Mariana Caro led Trenton and all scorers with 27 points and Diamond Hart pulled down 20 rebounds.
Celeste won a game in the tournament, 53-16 over Yantis. Janiia Moore led Celeste with 9 points, while Mya Mainord and Compton both added 8.
