Royse City upset No. 18 Midlothian 42-38 to advance to the area round of the girls Class 5A state basketball playoffs.
Royse City was the only one of seven local girls teams to advance past the bi-district round of the playoffs. Royse City will face Sulphur Springs in the area round. Sulphur Springs, the 15-5A champion, slipped past Nacogdoches 56-54 in its bi-district playoff game.
The Campbell Lady Indians ended their season on Thursday with a 49-36 Class A bi-district playoff loss to Sulphur Bluff. Sulphur Bluff, which finished second in District 24-A, advanced to the area round to play Graford, which received a first-round bye after winning the 21-A title. Campbell made the playoffs with a third-place finish in 23-A.
McLeod rolled to a 66-60 Class 2A girls bi-district win over Boles on Friday and advanced to the area round to play Alvord, a 70-44 winner over Sam Rayburn. McLeod was ranked No. 23 in the state rankings and was the District 16-2A champion. Boles finished fourth in 15-2A. McLeod led 37-23 at halftime but Boles outscored the Lady Longhorns 37-29 in the second half.
Lindsay slipped past the Bland Lady Tigers 38-36 in a Class 2A bi-district playoff on Friday to advance to the area round against Alba-Golden, a 73-31 winner over Rivercrest. Bland, the 14-2A co-champion, led 12-7 and 23-16 through the first two quarters. Lindsay outscored the Lady Tigers 22-13 in the second half. Bland finished at 19-2.
No. 1 state-ranked Muenster rolled to an 87-26 Class 2A girls bi-district win over Wolfe City on Friday. Muenster, the District 13-2A champion, moved on to the area round. Wolfe City was the fourth-place team in 14-2A. Muenster reached the state finals last season.
No. 9 state-ranked Gunter outscored the Lone Oak Lady Buffs 67-32 in a Class 3A bi-district playoff on Friday. Gunter moved on to the area round to face Whitesboro, a 52-21 winner over Keane. Gunter was the 11-3A champion and Lone Oak was the fourth seed in 12-3A.
Madison Burchett led Lone Oak with 17 points, Jaylan Dooley added seven and Allie Ramm pitched in four.
Alyssa Tarpley, who scored a game-high 20 points for Gunter, is the daughter of former Greenville Lions and Austin College basketball standout Mark Tarpley.
The Greenville Lions missed out on a trip to the boys state playoffs as they dropped their season finale 73-46 on Friday at North Forney. North Forney outscored the Lions 13-10, 14-11, 19-14 and 27-11 in each of the four quarters.
Andrew Dean led the Lions with 14 points, Degariyan Anderson tossed in nine, Marcus Hawkins and Antwon Anderson both added eight.
The Lions finished at 5-9 to tie for fifth place in District 13-5A with Mesquite Poteet. Highland Park, which went 14-0, finished first in the district standings followed by 11-3 North Forney, 9-5 Crandall and 7-7 Forney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.