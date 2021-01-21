North Forney spoiled Greenville’s home District 13-5A opener on Tuesday night, handing the Lions a 71-46 loss.
The visiting Falcons broke a 9-9 tie with a 16-2 run and never looked back as they improved to 6-1 in district play and 11-7 for the season.
The Lions dropped to 3-10 and 1-4.
“The’re a tough team,” said Lions coach Chris Williams. “We turned the ball over. We’ve got to find a way to get stops. Teams are shooting the ball better than us. If we can get some stops and cut down on the turnovers, we’ll give ourselves a better chance to win.”
North Forney outscored the Lions in each of the quarters: 18-11, 19-9, 15-11 and 19-15.
Deshaun Brundage led the victors with 21 points, while Devyn Franklin tossed in 13 and Jaden Jefferson added 12. Jefferson is the son of former standout Greenville Lions basketball player Joe Jefferson, who attended the game. Also watching Jaden Jefferson was his aunt Patsy Jefferson, another former Greenville standout who is in the Greenville Athletic Hall of Honor.
Marcus Hawkins led the Lions with 14 points. Antwon Anderson scored seven points and Braelan Brown added six.
The Lions are scheduled to play another district game at home on Friday against Crandall.Their home game followed three straight road games.
District 13-5A boys
North Forney 18 19 15 19 —71
Greenville 11 9 11 15 —46
NF: Xavier Elder 2, Devyn Franklin 13, Jeremy Sims 8, Zavion Wells 5, Deshaun Brundage 21, Pardon Mangwiro 1, Jaden Jefferson 12, Da’zjuan Johnson 5, Davez Carr 2.
G: Andrew Dean 1, Antwon Anderson 7, Marcus Hawkins 14, Joel Luna 2, Brandon Stephens 3, Keaton Heard 4, Degaryian Anderson 9, Braelan Brown 6.
Records: NF 11-7, 6-1; G 3-10, 1-4.
Next game: Crandall at Greenville, Friday.
Caddo Mills (girls) 63,
Community 53
CADDO MILLS — The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes ran their District 13-4A record to 6-2 with a 63-53 win over Highway 6 rival Community.
Mckaelen Reynolds led the victors with 21 points and Marisha Richardson added 19.
Kaitlyn Johnson led Community and all scorers with 28 points and Rylee Pierce added 10 as the Lady Braves remained winless in district play at 0-7.
District 13-4A girls
Community 9 15 14 15 —53
Caddo Mills 15 19 14 15 —63
C: Kaitlyn Johnson 28, Rylee Pierce 10.
CM: Mckaelen Reynolds 21, Marisa Richardson 19, Ebony Neal 6, McKenzy Beane 3, Myla Gonner 3, Abi Roach 3, Lynzie Spencer 3, Sarah Forga 3, Rylea Helmberger 2.
Records: CM 13-8, 6-2; C 4-15, 0-7.
Next game: Caddo Mills at Quinlan Ford, 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Bland (girls) 63,
Celeste 23
CELESTE — Connie Hughes poured in 36 points to lead the Bland Lady Tigers to a 63-23 District 14-2A win over Celeste on Tuesday.
Hughes also pulled down four rebounds and handed out four assists. The sophomore is averaging more than 30 points this season for Bland, which is now 15-1 for the season and 7-1 in district play.
Aziah Lopez also scored 14 points for Bland. Monica Alonso pulled down eight rebounds and handed out seven assists. May’C Lahvic pulled down seven rebounds.
District 14-2A girls
Bland 21 14 13 15 —63
Celeste 4 3 7 9 —23
B: Connie Hughes 36, Aziah Lopez 14, May’C Lahvic 5, Alex McGee 3, Shania Striplin 2, Yuleima Rodriguez 2, Monica Alonso 1.
Records: B 15-1, 7-1.
Next game: Bland at Trenton, 6 p.m. Friday.
Greenville Christian 42,
NCA 36
CARTHAGE — Ryan Holt and Noah Holt both recorded double-doubles as Greenville Christian downed Northside Christian Academy 42-36 in district play on Tuesday.
Ryan scored 16 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. Noah scored 12 points and managed 10 rebounds as the Eagles improved to 5-2 for the season.
TAPPS District 4-A boys
Greenville Christian 7 7 13 15 —42
NCA 13 8 5 10 —36
GC: Noah Holt 12, Wilson Feezel 8, Eli Wimberley 2, Tommy Witt 2, Ryan Holt 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.