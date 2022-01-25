North Forney stayed in contention for a playoff spot with a 49-26 District 13-5A girls basketball victory over the Greenville Lady Lions on Friday in the Lions Den.
North Forney remained in third place in the district standings behind Highland Park and Royse City, which are tied for the lead.
Greenville dropped to 1-7 in district play.
“The effort was there,” said Lady Lions coach Angela Butler. “I get compliments all the time about the way these girls are improving.”
Raven Busby and Mariah Clayton of North Forney hit 3-pointers to start the game as the Lady Falcons claimed an early 6-0 lead.
Logan Venters answered for Greenville with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 6-3.
North Forney then went on a 12-0 run to take control and never looked back. Busby converted a 3-point play and Clayton hit another 3-pointer during the run.
North Forney led 21-7 after one quarter, 26-14 at halftime and 42-21 after three quarters.
Clayton, a 5-9 sophomore, led all scorers with 17 points and Busby added 10.
Logan Venters led the Lady Lions with 10 points, while Chennia Sanders tossed in eight. Venters hit two 3-pointers and two 2-pointers. Sanders went 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
Butler said the Lady Lions are working hard as they try to rebuild the program. She also called 13-5A “a tough district.”
“Just looking at the fact that three of the teams are going to be in 6A next season,” she said.
The three leaders, Highland Park, Royse City and North Forney, are moving up to 6A with increased student enrollment numbers.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play next on Tuesday at Crandall, which is to also play host to the Lions’ boys varsity.
District 13-5A girls basketball
North Forney 21 5 16 7 —49
Greenville 7 7 7 5 —26
NF: Karrie Butcher 2, Jaslynn Marsh 2, Hailey Hughes 4, Raven Busby 10, Londyn Barrett 5, Mariah Clayton 17, Kyra Samuels 4, Gabby Ortiz 4.
G: Evelyn Garcia 4, Caroline Bowers 1, Logan Venters 10, Kierra Baysinger 2, Chennia Sanders 8.
Next game: Greenville at Crandall, Tuesday.
North Forney 42,
Greenville 40
FORNEY — The Greenville Lions dropped a 42-40 District 13-5A heartbreaker at North Forney on Friday night.
The Lions fell to 15-12 for the season and 2-5 in district play with their fifth straight loss.
“We didn’t hit shots down the stretch,” said Lions coach Chris Williams. “We played hard defensively but our shots weren’t falling for us.”
The Lions are scheduled to play next at Crandall on Tuesday.
Royse City girls 65,
West Mesquite 18
WEST MESQUITE — No. 15 state-ranked Royse City upped its District 13-5A girls record to 7-1 with a 65-18 victory over West Mesquite.
Nicole Weaver led Royse City with 18 points to go with four steals. Nevaeh Zavala and Maggie Hutka both doubled up. Zavala scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Hutka tallied 10 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Zavala also recorded six steals. Destiny Alexander scored 10 points for Royse City and Shelby Aldridge added nine.
Royse City shot 50.9% from the field while holding West Mesquite to 25% shooting.
District 13-5A girls
Royse City 22 11 15 17 —65
West Mesquite 4 3 2 9 —18
RC: Nicole Weaver 18, Nevaeh Zavala 17, Maggie Hutka 10, Destiny Alexander 10, Shelby Aldridge 9, Kayla Kimbrough 1.
Records: RC 25-3, 7-1.
Bland girls 43,
Celeste 19
CELESTE — Connie Hughes scored 20 points to lead the Bland Lady Tigers to a 43-19 District 14-2A win over Celeste on Friday.
Hughes also produced five rebounds and three assists for Bland, which improved to 19-7 overall and 4-4 in district play.
Aziah Lopez also tossed in 13 points for Bland. Yadira Elias managed five steals on defense. Taylea West added six points and four rebounds.
Bland will celebrate homecoming on Tuesday against Trenton.
District 14-2A girls
Bland 8 17 10 8 —43
Celeste 5 9 2 3 —19
B: Connie Hughes 20, Taylea West 6, Aziah Lopez 13, Layla Johnson 4.
C: Kaylyn Riley 9, Samara Buckley 4, Janiia Moore 2.
Records: B 19-7, 4-4.
Next game: Trenton at Bland, Tuesday.
