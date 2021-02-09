The Greenville Lions rebounded from a disappointing one-point loss to West Mesquite on Friday night with a 52-41 District 13-5A basketball home win over Royse City on Saturday afternoon.
The Lions, now 7-13 for the season, kept their playoff hopes alive at 5-7 in district play. They’ll entertain the district leader Highland Park on Tuesday.
Royse City dropped to 3-8 in district play.
“Good win,” said Lions coach Chris Williams. “I’m glad we rebounded from last night. I’m here in Greenville to build a program.”
West Mesquite slipped past the Lions 55-54 on Friday night. West Mesquite scored on a four-point play with 11.33 seconds left to grab the lead for good.
The Lions lost the ball on a turnover and had to foul a couple of times but couldn’t get the ball in the final five seconds.
“We had a few mental breakdowns,” Williams said of the loss to the Wrangers, who were winless in district play. “I take my hat off to West Mesquite. They hit some big shots. The second quarter killed us.”
West Mesquite outscored the Lions 16-2 in the second quarter to build a 32-20 halftime leade.
Marcus Hawkins and Antwon Anderson helped the Lions rally in the second half against the Wranglers. Hawkins fired in 26 points and Anderson added 16.
Kyler Wigenton paced West Mesquite with 18 points.
Greenville spotted Royse City a 12-7 lead in the first quarter but outscored the Bulldogs 17-9, 12-9 and 12-11 over the last three quarters.
Donovan Alexander led the led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Nick Weaver was next with seven points.
“They played hard,” Royse City coach Brian Jacobs said of the Bulldogs. “They gave a lot of effort. Greenville got more bounces than we did and they won.”
Hawkins led the Lions against Royse City with 20 points and Anderson finished with 12.
District 13-5A basketball
Royse City 12 9 9 11 —41
Greenville 7 17 12 12 —52
RC: Bryce Hutka 2, Gavin Alexander 3, Michael Alphin 5, Donovan Alexander 13, Chase Ferguson 2, Mason Lenamond 2, Hayden Amico 5, Eric DeLeon 5, Nick Weaver 7.
G: Andrew Dean 2, Antwon Anderson 12, Marcus Hawkins 20, Joel Luna 5, Brandon Stephens 5, Degariyan Anderson 8.
Records: G 7-13, 5-7; RC 4-13, 3-8.
Next game: Highland Park at Greenville, Tuesday.
Junior varsity boys
Royse City 0 7 14 7 —28
Greenville 7 13 8 9 —37
RC: Erwin 9, Roberson 8, Hamilton 7.
G: Aumari Lewis 11, David Waller 9, Jaylen Allen 7.
Freshman boys
Royse City 12 7 11 11 —41
Greenville 8 9 7 13 —37
RC: Henderson 14.
G: Williams 12, Johnson 11, McCoy 7, Darter 5.
District 13-5A basketball
West Mesquite 14 16 8 17 —55
Greenville 18 2 16 18 —54
WM: Kyler Wigenton 18, Tre’von Small 3, Dylan Olivarez 13, Joshua Bennett 8, Tajyrian Turner 6, Jenison 7.
G: Andrew Dean 7, Antwon Anderson 16, Marcus Hawkins 26, Brandon Stephens 2.
Junior varsity boys
West Mesquite 13 5 8 11 —37
Greenville 5 9 13 4 —31
G: Aumari Lewis 7, David Waller 6, Ruben Gray 6.
Freshman boys
West Mesquite 1 6 5 11 —23
Greenville 18 7 11 11 —47
G: Darter 7, Cooper 9, Williams 8, Johnson 9.
Bland (girls) 46,
Honey Grove 33
MERIT — The Bland Lady Tigers locked up their second straight district championship with a 46-33 home win over Honey Grove on Friday.
Connie Hughes led the 19-1 Lady Tigers with 17 points and five assists.
Monica Alonso and May’C Lahvic both tossed in 12 points for Bland. Alonso pulled down seven rebounds and Lahvic finished with six rebounds. Aziah Lopez also pulled down six rebounds as Bland completed district play with a 11-1 record and will head into the playoffs.
District 14-2A girls
Honey Grove 10 2 11 10 —33
Bland 8 13 6 19 —46
B: Connie Hughes 17, Monica Alonso 12, May’C Lahvic 12, Aziah Lopez 3, Yadira Elias 2.
Records: B 19-1, 11-1.
Greenville Christian 53,
Carthage NCA 40
Greenville Christian squared its district record at 3-3 with a 53-40 home win over Northside Christian Academy of Carthage on Friday.
Ryan Holt doubled up for the victorious Eagles with 22 points and 22 rebounds.
Elijah Smith fired in 12 points for the Eagles and handed out eight assists.
Wilson Feezel added 10 points.
TAPPS District 4-A
Carthage NCA 5 12 11 12 —40
Greenville Christian 11 18 10 14 —53
GC: Noah Holt 4, Wilson Feezel 10, Eli Wimberley 4, Brady Britain 1, Elijah Smith 12, Ryan Holt 22.
Record: G 7-5, 3-3.
Next game: Greenville Christian at Athens Christian, Tuesday.
