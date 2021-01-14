The Greenville Lady Lions overtook West Mesquite with a late rally to claim their first District 13-5A basketball victory, 52-51 on Tuesday night in the Lions Den.
The Lady Lions were trailing 51-46 when Cierra Baysinger hit a 3-pointer with 20.4 seconds left.
The Lady Lions then stole the ball and Caroline Bowers got fouled with 11.39 seconds left. Bowers hit both free throws to tie the game at 51-51.
Again, Greenville’s defense produced a steal and Chennia Sanders got fouled with no time left on the clock. Sanders missed the first free throw but made the second one to give the Lady Lions the one-point victory.
“I’m so proud of our girls for fighting and not giving up when we were down with seconds left on the clock,” said Lady Lions coach Erica Delley. “They really wanted this win and worked hard to get it.”
Maci Williams fired in a season-high 17 points to lead the Lady Lions, while Baysinger finished with 10 and Brooke Hutchings added nine as the Lady Lions improved to 5-11 for the season and 1-5 in district play.
Tiffany Ikwumeru led the Lady Wranglers with 19 points as they remained winless in district play at 0-7.
The Lady Lions completed a sweep as their two junior varsity teams also won 33-10 and 37-6.
Greenville is scheduled to play again at home on Friday against Highland Park.
District 13-5A girls basketball
Greenville 52, West Mesquite 51
WM: Tiffany Ikwumeru 19, Jay Williams 8, Precious Okougbodu 8.
G: Maci Williams 17, Cierra Baysinger 10, Brooke Hutchings 9.
Records: G 5-11, 1-5; WM 2-9, 0-7.
Next game: Highland Park at Greenville, Friday.
Junior varsity 2
Greenville 33, West Mesquite 10
WM: Destiney Dixon 5, Mariah Trujillo 3.
G: Amyiah Clark 23, Asia Green 4.
Junior varsity 1
Greenville 37, West Mesquite 6
WM: Penny 3, Munoz 2, Williams 1.
G: Cheynne Murray 11, Mariah Barrett 10, Anniah Venters 6.
Lions to play three
in three days
After sitting out for two weeks because of concerns over the coronavirus, the Greenville Lions are to return to the basketball court with three games in three days.
All District 13-5A road games.
The Lions are scheduled to play Thursday at West Mesquite, Friday at Highland Park and then Saturday at Mesquite Poteet.
The Lions last played on Dec. 29 when their non-district game at Sulphur Springs was called at halftime because of concerns about the virus.
West Mesquite is 0-4 in district play, Highland Park is 3-0 and Mesquite Poteet is 1-3.
Greenville is 2-7 overall and 0-1 in district play including a 57-52 loss to Crandall on Dec. 22.
Longview Christian 47,
Greenville Christian 45
LONGVIEW — Longview Christian Heritage slipped past Greenville Christian 47-45 on Tuesday in a District 4-A opener.
Elijah Smith led a balanced offense for the Eagles with 11 points, while Noah Holt, Ryan Holt and Tommy Witt all added 10 points.
District 4-A game
Greenville Christian 18 9 8 10 —45
Longview Christian 9 14 12 12 —47
GC: Noah Holt 10, Eli Wimberley 4, Elijah Smith 11, Ryan Holt 10, Tommy Witt 10.
Records: GC 3-2, 0-1.
Next game: Yantis at Greenville Christian, Friday.
Royse City girls
win two
The Royse City Lady Bulldogs claimed a couple of District 13-5A basketball victories.
They beat Greenville 59-21 and then Crandall 52-33.
Nicole Weaver led Royse City against Crandall with 16 points and Kyla McMinn scored 11.
“This was a huge win for us and a big win on the road,” said Royse City coach Dallas Bookout.
Weaver scored 16 points and McMinn added 15 in the victory over Greenville.
“Another solid team performance,” said Bookout. “Everyone contributed to the victory and it was just another really good defensive effort.”
Bland (girls) 45,
Honey Grove 33
HONEY GROVE — The Bland Lady Tigers upped their District 14-2A record to 5-1 with a 45-33 win on Tuesday over Honey Grove.
Connie Hughes led 13-1 Bland with 25 points and seven rebounds. Aziah Lopez scored 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds. May’C Lahvic pulled down 14 rebounds for Bland.
District 14-2A girls
Bland 11 14 15 5 —45
Honey Grove 7 7 13 5 —33
B: Connie Hughes 25, Aziah Lopez 14, Monica Alonso 3, May’C Lahvic 2, Shania Striplin 1.
Records: B 13-1, 5-1.
Next game: Bland at Tom Bean, Friday.
