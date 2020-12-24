A good shooter.
That’s probably on the Christmas wish list of Greenville Lady Lions’ coach Erica Delley after her team dropped to 0-3 in District 13-5A play with a 57-30 home loss to Crandall on Monday.
“We don’t have that dominant scorer,” said Delley. “So we’ve got to shoot as a team.
“We’ve got to find a way to put the ball in the hole. Especially when we have wide open layups and wide open shots,” she said.
Another slow start hurt the Lady Lions as they trailed 13-3 after the first quarter.
Brooke Hutchings and Jenna Wade helped get the Lady Lions’ offense rolling with three quick buckets in the third quarter as the Lady Lions pulled to within 15-9.
Greenville trailed only 26-17 at halftime and 30-21 early in the third quarter before the Lady Pirates pulled away, led by 6-1 sophomore Tatum West. West pumped in a game-high 28 points as Crandall outscored the Lady Lions 31-13 in the second half. Woods, who pulled down some big rebounds and blocked several shots, hit 11 2-pointers and 3-pointer and went 3-of-6 from the line.
Kayla Davis was next for Crandall with nine points as Crandall improved to 7-4 overall and 2-1 in district play.
Nine Lady Lions scored, led by Hutchings with six, Cierra Baysinger with five and Wade and Kierra Baysinger with four points each.
The Lady Lions will enjoy some time off for Christmas before they return to action on Dec. 28 with a non-district game at Dallas Carter.
Varsity girls
Crandall 13 13 20 11 —57
Greenville 3 14 8 5 —30
C: Kayla Davis 9, Zoey Venrick 7, D’Nyah Winn 2, Kenly Cox 2, Makayla Hewitt 3, Lyric Willis 6, Tatum West 28.
G: Cierra Baysinger 5, Evelyn Garcia 2, Logan Venters 2, Brooke Hutchings 6, Kierra Baysinger 4, Chennia Sanders 2, Caroline Bowers 2, Kacie Venters 3, Jenna Wade 4.
Records: C 7-4, 2-1; G 4-9, 0-3.
Next game: Greenville at Dallas Carter, Dec. 28.
Junior varsity girls
Crandall 12 13 12 16 —53
Greenville 8 9 7 4 —28
C: Saulters 20, Guidry 16, Holmes 8, Bragg 6.
G: Barrett 3, Robinson 4, Murray 8, Venters 3, Cortez 1, Clark 9.
Paris 73,
Greenville 63
The Paris Wildcats handed the Greenville Lions a 73-63 non-district home loss.
Antwon Anderson led the Lions with 33 points and Degaryian Anderson scored 19 as the Lions dropped to 2-5 for the season. Paris improved to 5-4.
Caddo Mills (girls) 67,
Farmersville 58
FARMERSVILLE — Caddo Mills stayed undefeated in District 13-4A girls play with a 67-58 win on Tuesday at Farmersville.
Marisa Richardson led a balanced Caddo Mills offense with 18 points, followed by Abi Roach (13), Mckaelen Reynolds (12) and Lynzie Spencer (12).
Reese Fetty led Farmersville and all scorers with 27 points.
District 13-4A girls
Caddo Mills 19 15 16 17 —67
Farmersville 9 16 12 21 —58
CM: Marisa Richardson 18, Abi Roach 13, Mckaelen Reynolds 12, Lynzie Spencer 12, Ebony Neal 9, Rylea Helmberger 3, Myla Gonner 1.
F: Fetty 27, Brooks 11.
Records: CM 11-4, 4-0.
Next game: Prairiland at Caddo Mills, Dec. 29.
Bland (girls) 58,
Sam Rayburn 53
IVANHOE — Bland upset No. 14 state-ranked Sam Rayburn 58-53 on Tuesday in District 14-2A girls play.
Connie Hughes led the 8-1 Lady Tigers with 29 points and seven assists. Monica Alonso pitched in 16 points to go with five steals. Aziah Lopez pulled down five rebounds as Bland improved to 3-1 in district play.
District 14-2A girls
Bland 9 16 24 9 —58
Sam Rayburn 13 15 16 11 —53
B: Connie Hughes 29, Monica Alonso 16, May’C Lahvic 7, Alex McGee 4, Aziah Lopez 2.
Records: B 8-1, 3-1; SR 7-1, 1-1.
Next game: Bland at Cumby, 11 a.m. Tuesday.
