The Greenville Lady Lions opened District 13-5A basketball play at home on Friday against the defending district champion Highland Park Scots.
The Lady Lions found out the Scots will be a force to be reckoned with again in district play this season as Highland Park won 65-18.
“Credit to that team,” said Lady Lions coach Angela Butler. “They’ve got to be one of the most fundamentally sound teams in the state.”
Highland Park, which went 14-0 in district play last season, jumped out to an early lead and kept the defensive pressure on the Lady Lions, forcing turnovers that led to Highland Park layups. Highland Park led 17-5 after one quarter, 34-9 at halftime and 53-13 after three quarters.
The Scots suited up 12 players and nine of them scored, led by Paris Lauro and Vivian Jin, both with nine points and Riley Mae Herrod and Charlotte Collins, both with nine points.
Five Lady Lions scored, led by Chennia Sanders with six points, Kacie Venters with five and Evelyn Garcia with four.
Butler said it was “good for these girls to see that level of play.”
“We’ve played a lot of tough teams that would prepare us for the teams in the district,” said Butler, whose team dropped to 2-8 for the season.
Highland Park improved to 11-6 overall.
The Lady Lions will get Tuesday off before returning to district play on Friday at North Forney. North Forney opened district play with a 40-32 win over Crandall.
District 13-5A girls
Highland Park 17 17 19 12 —65
Greenville 5 4 4 5 —18
HP: Paris Lauro 14, Maddie Heiss 7, Vivian Jin 14, Riley Mae Herrod 9, Audrey Walker 4, Kate Jackson 2, Lila Collins 5, Charlotte Collins 9, Savannah Murphy 1.
G: Evelyn Garcia 4, Caroline Bowers 1, Kierra Baysinger 2, Chennia Sanders 6, Kacie Venters 5.
Records: HP 11-6, G 2-8.
Next game: Greenville at North Forney, Friday.
Bland 51,
Prairiland 48
SULPHUR BLUFF — Wyatt Wigington scored 26 points to lead Bland to a 51-48 victory over Prairiland in the finals of the Cap Herman Invitational tournament on Saturday.
Wigington captured the most valuable player award for the tournament.
Corey Turner, who shot in 11 points, was also named to the all-tournament team. Kole Hobbs also fired in 11 points for Bland.
Bland won its other tournament games by scores of 69-44 over Boles, 43-24 over Detroit, 50-33 over Ector and 40-36 over host Sulphur Bluff.
Bland girls 38,
Cherokee 27
BRADY — The Bland Lady Tigers wrapped up play in the Heart of Texas tournament with a 38-27 win on Saturday over Cherokee.
Connie Hughes led Bland with 25 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Taylea West was next with nine points.
Bland also beat Llano 41-31 and lost 41-39 to Miles. Hughes scored a team-high 24 points against Miles and 20 versus Llano. West added nine and seven points in the two games.
Bland, now 12-2 for the season, will open district play at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Tom Bean.
Royse City girls 73,
West Mesquite 13
ROYSE CITY — The No. 9 state-ranked Royse City Lady Bulldogs opened District 13-5A play with a 73-13 victory over West Mesquite.
Royse City, now 19-2 for the season, spread the scoring around among Nevaeh Zavala (14 points), Maggie Hutka (13), Alexia Lohman (12) and Kayla Kimbrough (10). Hutka also pulled down 13 rebounds and Lohman secured 11 rebounds.
Royse City returns to action on Friday at Highland Park.
Highland Park, which is moving up to Class 6A next season, won its district opener 65-18 over Greenville on Friday night. The Scots are the defending district champions.
