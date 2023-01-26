The Greenville Lady Lions finally broke into the win column in District 13-5A but the Lions dropped a game to Melissa on Tuesday in the Lions Den.
Both basketball games were moved up in time due to the threat of inclement weather.
The Lady Lions claimed their first district win, 45-39.
The Lions fell to Melissa and its two brothers Trevor and Austin Goosby, 67-39.
The Lady Lions trailed 7-3 and 22-13 after the first two quarters but outscored Melissa 32-17 in the second half.
At halftime Lady Lions coach Shannon Howard said she told the team, “We’re in the mix. Can’t have that lull.”
Chennia Sanders scored 15 of her game-high 16 points in the second half to lead the Lady Lions. Sanders went 5-of-6 from the free throw line, hitting all four of her free throws in the fourth quarter.
Kynna Rhoden hit three 3-pointers to finish with 13 points.
Sisters Kierra and Cierra Baysinger added 5 points each, Aaniyah Venters tossed in 4 and Carolin Bowers added 2 points.
“I thought our girls played well for all four quarters,” said Howard. “That’s been a struggle.”
Howard noted the inside presence of the Baysinger sisters and the contributions on offense of Sanders and Rhoden.
Kendyl Stout led Melissa, which dropped to 9-21 for the season and 2-6 in district play.
The Lady Lions are now 3-23 and 1-8.
The Goosby brothers combined for 31 points to lead Melissa over the Lions. Austin Goosby shot in a game-high 20 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Trevor Goosby scored 11 points, pulled down more than a dozen rebounds and blocked several shots. Trevor Goosby is a 6-7, 280-pounder who was the District 7-5A-II offensive lineman of the year in football and has committed to play at the University of Texas.
“He’s a solid player,” said Lions coach Chris Williams. “He clogs up the paint and makes it hard to score around the basket.”
Jacob Fields hit three 3-pointers to toss in 13 points for Melissa, which is now 16-12 for the season and 5-2 in district play.
The Lions dropped to 11-15 and 2-5.
Hezakiah Anderson led the Lions with 18 points, Xak Wylie tossed in 11. JaQualyn “Toodie” Davis and Anthony Johnson tossed in 4 points and Micah Simpson added 2 points.
“We got everything we wanted on the offensive end,” said Williams. “We didn’t show no toughness on the defensive end.”
Both Lion teams will enjoy a bye on Friday before resuming district play on Tuesday at Sherman.
“We’ll regroup and go get a road win next Tuesday over a tough Sherman team,” said Williams.
District 13-5A girls basketball
Melissa 7 15 10 7 —39
Greenville 3 10 14 18 —45
M: Shyla Fair 2, Kendyl Stout 4, Noelle Pletcher 6, Ebunoluwa Akapo 4, Kendyl Stout 10, Caigan Crabtree 4, Kaitlyn Reeves 9.
G: Caroline Bowers 2, Kierra Baysinger 5, Aaniyah Venters 4, Cierra Baysinger 5, Chennia Sanders 16, Kynna Rhoden 13.
Records: M 9-21, 2-6; G 3-23, 1-8.
Next game: Greenville at Sherman, Tuesday.
District 13-5A boys basketball
Melissa 15 18 21 13 —67
Greenville 8 18 11 2 —39
M: Nigel Smith 3, Jacob Fields 13, Austin Goosby 20, Nate Crain 7, Ashton Arnold 11, Ayo Dimkpa 2, Trevor Goosby 11.
G: Xak Wylie 11, Micah Simpson 2, Hezakiah Anderson 18, JaQualyn Davis 4, Anthony Johnson 4.
Records: M 16-12, 5-2; G 11-15, 2-5.
Next game: Greenville at Sherman, Tuesday.
Greenville Christian 39
Rockwall Heritage 26
Greenville Christian beat Rockwall Heritage 39-26 without two injured players to go 4-2 in district play.
Aiden Black led the Eagles with 13 points, Damon Spurlock scored 9, Cade Goodwin 7, Bray Briain 6 and Jack Pope 4.
The Eagles, now 9-9 for the season, are to play next at Poetry Christian at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Cumby girls 51,
Como-Pickton 49
The Cumby Lady Trojans split in two recent District 15-2A games.
They beat Como-Pickton 51-49 and lost 75-38 to Alba-Golden.
Lily Campbell, who was 10-of-14 from the field, led Cumby against Como-Pickton with 22 points to go with 11 rebounds.
Neely Hammond also doubled up for Cumby with 14 points and 12 rebounds to go with five assists.
Sandra McCraw added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Campbell led Cumby against Alba-Golden with 12 points and Hammond scored 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.