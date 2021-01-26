After the Greenville Lions lost a 71-46 basketball decision to North Forney at home on Tuesday, they went back to work.
“We had our best two practices of the season, which really helped us,” said Lions coach Chris Williams.
The hard work paid off on Friday night with a 52-27 victory over Crandall, the Lions’ second District 13-5A victory in six outings.
“We’ve got to continue to get better defensively,” said Williams. “I thought we took a step toward that tonight.”
The Lions also played smarter on offense, he said.
“I’ve been preaching to them, let’s reverse the ball and make the defense work,” he said. “They’ve been more disciplined in that area.”
The disciplined Lions worked the ball around more than they did in the loss to North Forney and they spread the scoring around as seven players scored, led by Joel Luna with 15 points, Antwon Anderson with 12 and Marcus Hawkins with 10.
The Lion defense limited Crandall to seven points or less in three of the four quarters.
“Our backs were against the wall and we responded really well,” said Williams. “I’m proud of them.”
Marlon Linton Jr., who scored 11 points, was the only Pirate to score more than three points.
The Lions are scheduled to play again on Tuesday at Royse City.
District 13-5A boys
Crandall 5 11 7 4 —27
Greenville 8 13 16 15 —52
C: Marlon Linton Jr. 11, Jeshun Brannon 3, Da’shawn Hall 2, Jason Orto 2, Landon Clasen 3, Pierce Carbo 2, Samuel Omosigho 2, Kyle Dearman 2.
G: Andrew Dean 4, Antwon Anderson 12, Marcus Hawkins 10, Joel Luna 15, Johnson 2, Degaryian Anderson 6, Brandon Stephens 1.
Records: G 4-10, 2-4.
Next game: Greenville at Royse City, Tuesday.
Junior varsity boys
Crandall 14 11 8 7 —40
Greenville 9 10 10 10 —39
G: David Waller 21, Kayden Edwards 9.
Freshman boys
Crandall 9 11 12 9 —41
Greenville 6 10 13 10 —39
G: Johnson 14, Darter 12, Brumitt 7.
Bland (girls) 53,
Trenton 28
Bland (girls) 53,
Trenton 28
TRENTON — The Bland Lady Tigers improved their District 14-2A record to 8-1 with a 53-28 win over Trenton on Friday.
Monica Alonso fired in 19 points to lead the Lady Tigers, who are now 16-1 for the season. Connie Hughes finished with 16 points. May’C Lahvic produced 10 points and eight rebounds and Aziah Lopez added eight points and 12 rebounds.
District 14-2A girls
Bland 19 15 11 8 —53
Trenton 7 11 6 4 —28
B: Monica Alonso 19, Connie Hughes 16, May’C Lahvic 10, Aziah Lopez 8.
Records: B 16-1, 8-1.
Next game: Sam Rayburn at Bland, Tuesday.
Greenville Christian 71,
Athens Prep 26
Greenville Christian jumped to to a 28-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back during a 71-26 win over Athens Prep on Friday.
Noah Holt led the Eagles with 17 points. Eli Wimberley was next with 15 points. Wilson Feezel tossed in 11 and Ryan Holt doubled with 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Eagles improved to 6-2 for the season.
TAPPS District 4-A Boys
Athens Prep 8 6 6 6 —26
Greenville Christian 28 13 25 5 —71
GC: Noah Holt 17, Wilson Feezel 11, Eli Wimberley 15, Elijah Smith 6, Colton Smith 2, Jake Pletcher 3, Ryan Holt 10, Tommy Witt 7.
Records: GC 6-2, 2-1.
Junior varsity boys
Greenville Christian 48, Wolfe City freshmen 17
GC: Matt Sundeen 14, Colton Smith 16, Jack Pope 6, Brady Britain 9, Daven Denney 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.