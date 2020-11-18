PARIS — The Greenville Lady Lions dropped a non-district basketball match to North Lamar, 44-29 on Tuesday.
Chennia Sanders, Evelyn Garcia and Logan Venters all scored six points to lead the Lady Lions.
Power led North Lamar with 15 points and Walters added 10.
“We came out flat and let them get a huge lead on us in the first half,” said Lady Lions coach Erica Delley. “Made a comeback the second half but it wasn’t enough. We going to get better and continue to work hard in practice.”
North Lamar stayed unbeaten at 4-0. The Lady Panthers also beat Quinlan Ford 44-41 last weekend.
N. Lamar (girls) 44,
Quinlan Ford 41
PARIS — North Lamar rallied from a 13-3 deficit to overtake Quinlan Ford 44-41 in a non-district girls basketball game this past weekend.
Madison Harrison led Ford with 20 points. Brailey Deaver poured in 15 points. Rylee Andrews and Daniel both pulled down 10 rebounds for the Lady Panthers.
Non-district girls
Quinlan Ford 13 10 7 11 —41
North Lamar 3 13 10 13 —44
QF: Madison Harrison 20, Jenna Barnes 2, Rylee Andrews 2, Brianna Daniel 2, Braileigh Deaver 15.
Bland (girls) 65,
Boles 44
MERIT — Connie Hughes pumped in 32 points to lead the Bland Lady Tigers to a 65-44 non-district win over Boles on Friday.
May’C Lahvic pitched in 14 points and Monica Alonso chipped in 10 points to go with eight rebounds.
Aziah Lopez pulled down 11 rebounds as Bland stayed undefeated at 2-0.
Non-district girls
Boles 10 7 11 16 —44
Bland 16 15 17 17 —65
Bl: Connie Hughes 32, May’C Lahvic 14, Monica Alonso 10, Aziah Lopez 7, Alex McGee 2.
Records: Bl 2-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.