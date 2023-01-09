Both Greenville varsity basketball teams are still looking for their first wins in District 13-5A play after dropping a home doubleheader to Sherman on Friday night.
Sherman beat the Lady Lions 51-33 as Greenville dropped to 0-4 in district play.
Sherman held off a comeback by the Lions to win 49-46. The Lions are now 0-2 in district play.
Both Greenville teams will return to the court on Tuesday at Denison.
The Lions battled back from a 13-point deficit to lead 46-45 with 1:39 left after Anthony Johnson muscled his way inside to score and then hit the free throw.
But the Lions didn’t score again as they lost four turnovers in the final minute.
Vontrell Sanders put Sherman ahead for good with 1:13 left at 47-46 and Jakobe Henderson added two insurance free throws for the Bearcats with 2.93 seconds remaining.
The Lions were unable to get a shot off after losing a last turnover.
“They fought back,” said Lions coach Chris Williams. “We had opportunities to win and we didn’t capitalize. Missed layups. Turnovers. These are the ones you’ve got to win at home. You look up at the end of the season wishing you could get it back.”
Sanders led the Bearcats with 13 points, while Jordan Molina tossed in 12 and Mikah Hunt added 9.
Micah Simpson scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half to lead the Lions. Hezakiah Anderson tossed in 9 points, Johnson scored 8 and Kayden Edwards added 7.
Sherman jumped out to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter of the girls varsity game and never looked back. The Lady Bearcats went up 31-10 by halftime and 39-21 by the end of the third quarter.
Chennia Sanders led the Lady Lions with 15 points and Kierra Baysinger scored 8.
Jaliyah Guess scored 14 of her game-high 23 points to lead Sherman. Destiny Briscoe and Shamiah Johnson both added 8 points.
District 13-5A girls basketball
Sherman 17 14 8 12 —51
Greenville 2 8 11 12 —33
S: Simone Dehorney 4, Destiny Briscoe 8, Lanyse Johnson 2, Jaliyah Guess 23, Andre’sha Luper 2, Evelyne Charske 2, Kirstyn Hinkley 2, Shamiah Johnson 8.
G: Caroline Bowers 1, Kierra Baysinger 8, Jillian Dracos 4, Chennia Sanders 15, Kynna Rhoden 3, Kacie Venters 2.
Records: S 16-8, 3-2; G 2-19, 0-4.
Next game: Greenville at Denison, Tuesday.
District 13-5A boys basketball
Sherman 15 16 8 10 —49
Greenville 10 8 15 13 —46
S: Vontrelle Sanders 13, Jakobe Henderson 8, Jordan Molina 12, Vonte Sanders 7, Mikah Hunt 9.
G: Xak Wylie 5, Micah Simpson 17, Hezakiah Anderson 9, Kayden Edwards 7, Anthony Johnson 8.
Records: S 6-12, 1-2; G 9-12, 0-2.
Next game: Greenville at Denison, Tuesday.
Cooper girls 81,
Cumby 18
COOPER — The Cooper Lady Bulldogs remained undefeated in District 15-2A with an 81-18 win over Cumby.
Neely Hammond scored 11 points to lead Cumby, which also collected 3 each from Jenna Bearden and Ella Horne and 1 from Lily Campbell.
Bearden pulled down nine rebounds for Cumby and Campbell recorded eight. Hammond blocked five shots.
Cumby’s now 1-3 in district play and Cooper is 5-0
Royse City girls 40,
Tyler Legacy 32
TYLER — The Royse City Lady Bulldogs upped their District 10-6A record to 4-0 with a 40-32 win on Friday over Tyler Legacy.
Nicole Weaver led Royse City with 11 points. Trinidi King was next with 10 followed by Shelby Aldridge (7) and Karys Oubre (6). King also added three assists and three steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.