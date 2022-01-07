The Greenville Lions were off the mark in their shoot-around before they took on Royse City in a big District 13-5A basketball game at home on Tuesday.
“We didn’t have a good shoot-around today,” said Lions coach Chris Williams. “I told them two things are going to happen. You’re either going to come out on fire or we’re going to play like we practiced.”
Toodie Davis hit a 3-pointer on the Lions’ first shot and Greenville never trailed in a 79-73 victory over Royse City. The Lions improved to 15-7 for the season and stayed unbeaten in district play at 2-0. Royse City dropped to 19-4 overall and 1-1 in district play.
“I knew what type of game it was going to be when he hit that three at the first of the game,” said Williams.
Davis hit four 3-pointers to finish with 19 points.
Antwon Anderson scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to finish with a game-high 25 points for the Lions. Anderson kept bringing the ball to the hoop and when he didn’t score a layup he got fouled. Anderson was 9-of-10 from the free throw line.
Anderson earned praise from Williams.
“Antwon Anderson really played well on defense,” said the Greenville coach.
Keaton Heard also pitched in 14 points for the Lions, including eight points in a big second quarter.
“Keaton Heard, Degaryion Anderson, Zak Wylie, they rebounded the heck out of it and that was big time,” said Williams.
Gavin Anderson pumped in 19 points to lead the Bulldogs, who also collected 14 each from Donovan Alexander and Chase Ferguson and 13 from Nicholas Weaver.
Williams praised Royse City coach Dallas Bookout and the Bulldogs.
“He’s a really good guy and he has a good team,” said the Greenville coach. “They are really well-coached and they get after it.”
“Greenville is a very good, well coached basketball team and I thought they played a great game tonight,” said Bookout. “We made too many mental errors to win a highly contested game. I thought our guys did some good things, but we have to find a way to bring our A game every night in this district. Every game is going to be very competitive, but I have all the confidence in the world in our guys and know we will bounce back.”
The Lions are scheduled to resume district play at home on Friday against Mesquite Poteet, which is also 2-0 in district play after beating defending district champion Highland Park 41-34 and then North Forney 63-47.
Royse City is scheduled to play at home on Friday against Crandall.
District 13-5A basketball
Royse City 13 23 19 18 —73
Greenville 18 20 17 24 —79
RC: Gavin Alexander 19, Donovan Alexander 14, Chase Ferguson 14, Mason Lenamond 4, Hayden Amico 6, Jammel Ward 3, Nicholas Weaver 13.
G: Xak Wylie 6, Micah Simpson 2, Antwon Anderson 25, Toodie Davis 19, Braelan Brown 5, Kayden Edwards 1, Keaton Heard 14, Degaryion Anderson 7.
Records: RC 19-4, 1-1; G 15-7, 2-0.
Next game: Mesquite Poteet at Greenville, Friday; Crandall at Royse City, Friday.
Royse City girls 67,
Greenville 29
No. 18 state-ranked Royse City rolled to a 67-29 District 13-5A basketball victory over the host Greenville Lady Lions on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs stormed out to a 26-1 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they improved to 21-3 for the season and 3-1 in district play.
Royse City spread the scoring around among Maggie Hutka (16), Nevaeh Zavala (14) and Alexia Lohman (12).
Kierra Baysinger led Greenville with 10 points, while Jenna Wade tossed in six and Chennia Sanders added five.
District 13-5A girls
Royse City 26 15 18 8 —67
Greenville 1 10 13 5 —29
RC: Kayla Kimbrough 2, Sidney Mullen 2, Karys Oubre 6, Alexia Lohman 12, Shelby Aldridge 5, Nevaeh Zavala 14, Nicole Weaver 6, Destiny Alexander 4, Maggie Hutka 16.
G: Evelyn Garcia 2, Caroline Bowers 3, Jenna Wade 6, Chennia Sanders 5, Alyssa Cortez 3, Kierra Baysinger 10.
Records: RC 21-3, 3-1; G 0-4.
Next games: Greenville at Mesquite Poteet, Friday; Crandall at Royse City, Friday.
Bland girls 57,
Sam Rayburn 36
MERIT — The Bland Lady Tigers squared their District 14-2A record at 2-2 with a 57-36 win on Tuesday over Sam Rayburn.
Connie Hughes led Bland with 24 points, five rebounds and eight assists.
Taylea West and Azia Lopez both pumped in 12 points. Lopez pulled down 12 rebounds and Yadira Elias managed three steals.
District 14-2A girls
Sam Rayburn 9 13 9 5 —36
Bland 19 12 14 12 —57
B: Connie Hughes 24, Taylea West 12, Aziah Lopez 12, Yadia Elias 6, Layla Johnson 3.
Records: B 17-5, 2-2.
Next game: Bland at Wolfe City, Tuesday.
Greenville PTAA 71,
Savoy 41
SAVOY — Derek Rice fired in 28 points to lead the Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy’s 71-41 district win over Savoy.
Nathan Lofton and Yahya Aitku both tossed in nine points for the Panthers, who improved to 6-7 for the season.
“I am proud of the way our varsity boys played,” said PTAA coach Marcus Smith. “We played hard and worked together to capture the win. We started off slow, but we picked up our defensive intensity and was able to gain a big lead and maintain the lead throughout the game. I was pleased that when we faced adversity at the beginning of the game we kept fighting and working together.”
PTAA will be holding its “Jam the Gym” game at home on Friday against Fannindel.
“We ask for the community to come out and see what’s going on at the PTAA Panthers gym,” said Smith.
The junior varsity boys will play first at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity girls and then varsity boys.
PTAA’s girls did not play Savoy because the Lady Cards’ team was in quarantine due to the pandemic, according to Smith.
District 23-A basketball
Greenville PTAA 22 13 19 17 —71
Savoy 6 14 8 13 —41
PTAA: Derek Rice 28, Nathan Lofton 9, Yahya Aitku 9, Wilburt Wright 7, Ryan Rice 6, Leo Alvarez 5.
S: Ethan Webb 9, Levi Bradshaw 9, Key 7, Mason Staley 5, Seth Simpson 4, Ayden Mendoza 3.
Record: PTAA 6-7, 1-1; S 0-17, 0-2.
Next game: Fannindel at PTAA, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
