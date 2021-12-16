The Greenville Lions claimed their eighth straight basketball victory, whipping Denison 69-38 on Tuesday night in the Lions Den.
Greenville beat Denison for the second time in a week go to 9-4 for the season.
Denison, which won just one game last season, remained winless for the 2021-22 campaign at 0-9.
“I’m proud of the way they played in the second half,” said Lions coach Chris Williams. “They turned it up a notch. The way we played in the second half is the way we ought to play every half.”
Greenville outscored Denison 44-28 in the second half after leading 25-10 at halftime.
Tutti Davis, who hit back to back 3-pointers in the first quarter, finished with a game-high 16 points to lead the Lions. Davis also also hit a couple of 3-pointers in the second half.
“I’m proud of the hard work he’s putting in in practice,” said Williams. “It’s really paying off.”
Degaryion Anderson, who finished off several fast breaks with layups, tossed in 13 points.
Micah Simpson added 11 points, hitting one 3-pointer, driving in for a couple of layups and he also assisted his teammates for a couple of buckets inside.
The Lions worked the ball around very unselfishly.
“They are very, very unselfish,” said Williams. “Sometimes they make too many passes and need to shoot it. They like each other.”
William Wallis led Denison with eight points, while Ty Kirkbride and Kanyon Ives both tossed in seven.
Greenville, which won its tournament on Saturday for the first time since 1991, plays again on Saturday at Paris, which is ranked No. 22 in Class 4A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Non-district boys
Denison 3 7 16 12 —38
Greenville 13 12 16 28 —69
D: Trey Rhodes 2, Ty Kirkbride 7, Keegan Pruitt 5, Jordyn McFail 2, Ross Hall 3, Kanyon Ives 7, William Wallis 8.
G: Xak Wylie 2, Micah Simpson 11, Antwon Anderson 4, Tutti Davis 16, Braelan Brown 7, Kayden Edwards 3, Keaton Heard 1, Dre Johnson 6, Deshaun Jimmerson 2, Degaryion Anderson 13, Zion Holley 2, Joe Galay 2.
Records: D 0-9, G 9-4.
Next game: Greenville at Paris, Saturday.
Junior varsity boys
Denison 13 9 11 11 —44
Greenville 8 9 11 20 —48
D: Reed 11, Cleveland 10.
G: Waller 15 Gray 14, Johnson 8.
Freshman boys
Denison 7 21 6 17 —51
Greenville 7 9 13 13 —42
Tom Bean girls 53,
Bland 49
TOM BEAN — Tom Bean surprised the Bland Lady Tigers in a District 14-2A opener on Tuesday, winning 53-49.
Bland trailed throughout the game after falling behind 12-2 in the first quarter. Bland outscored Tom Bean 25-13 in the final quarter.
Connie Hughes led Bland with 26 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Taylea West doubled with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Yadira Elis finished with nine points and four steals for Bland, which dropped to 12-3 for the season.
District 14-2A girls
Bland 2 16 6 25 —49
Tom Bean 12 15 13 13 —53
B: Connie Hughes 26, Taylea West 13, Aziah Lopez 1, Yadira Elias 9.
Record: B 12-3, TB 8-9.
Next game: Celeste at Bland, Friday.
Bland 58,
Blue Ridge 45
BLUE RIDGE — Fresh off winning the Cap Herman tournament, the Bland Tigers won again on Tuesday, 58-45 over Blue Ridge.
Wyatt Wigington led the victorious Tigers with 19 points, while Tristan Thompson shot in 16.
Christian Longoria paced Blue Ridge with 14 points and Jonathan Garza added 10.
Non-district boys
Bland 14 13 17 14 —58
Blue Ridge 10 17 6 12 —45
B: Alex Gomez 3, Calem White 9, Wyatt Wigington 19, Nicolas Fernandez 3, Tristan Thompson 16, Corey Turner 4, Kole Hobbs 4.
BR: Brody Darland 5, Christian Longoria 14, Casey Walls 2, Chris Beaty 5, Isaiah Gaddis 9, Jonathan Garza 10.
Next game: Leonard at Bland, Friday.
Boles 89,
Savoy 35
QUINLAN — The Boles Hornets scored NBA type numbers with 37 points in the first quarter en route to an 89-35 win on Tuesday over Savoy.
Bland led 37-11 after the first quarter and 58-19 at halftime.
Wyatt Staggs poured in 25 points to lead the victorious Hornets, who also collected 19 from Jayce Dickeson and 12 from Jonathan Cruthird.
Kelen Streetman led Savoy with 11 points.
Boles’ next scheduled game is on Dec. 28 in their tournament against Savoy.
Non-district game
Savoy 11 8 10 6 —35
Boles 37 21 19 12 —89
S: Keylen Streetman 11, Mason Staley 6, Levi Bradshaw 6.
B: Wyatt Staggs 25, Jayce Dickeson 19, Jonathan Cruthird 12, Cody Gore 8, Kaden Johnson 7, Jordan Dickeson 4.
Junior varsity boys
Savoy 0 3 2 3 —8
Boles 23 20 23 18 —89
B: Lucas Smith 9, Zion McFadden 10, Asher Baird 16, Braylon Patterson 12, David Burton 8.
