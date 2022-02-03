By David Claybourn
Herald-Banner Sports Editor
The Greenville Lady Lions avenged an earlier loss this season with a 33-29 home basketball win over Mesquite Poteet on Tuesday.
Poteet beat the Lady Lions 40-35 at Poteet on Jan. 8 but the Lady Lions turned the tables after rallying from first-half deficits of 8-3 and 15-9.
“It was a great team win for us, that we really needed,” said Lady Lions coach Angela Butler. “A lot of the girls, especially my seniors, really stepped up and made sure they came away (with the win). Poteet is a really athletic team with a lot of quickness off the dribble and our defense was able to handle it.
“I think Logan Venters can hang with the best of them when it comes to her defense and the way she’s able to frustrate girls with her quick hands and her foot speed. Jenna Wade stepped up in a big way too with a real battle in the post, and the competitor in her really came out. I couldn’t be prouder.”
Logan Venters led the Lady Lions with seven points. Wade and Chennia Sanders both tossed in five points, while Caroline Bowers and Kierra Baysinger pitched in four and Anniyah Venters and Kacie Venters added three. Evelyn Garcia also tossed in two points as the Lady Lions upped their District 13-5A record to 2-10.
Serena Anukem led Poteet with eight points and Gabrielle Bradley added seven.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play next at Forney on Friday but Butler said in the event of inclement weather the game would be moved to Monday, again at Forney.
District 13-5A girls basketball
Mesquite Poteet 8 7 5 9 —29
Greenville 3 6 11 13 —33
MP: Serena Anukem 8, Gabrielle Bradley 7, Destiny Ehiogu 3, Kalin Bradley 6, Alayssia Crawford 3, Khari Nelson 2.
G: Evelyn Garcia 2, Caroline Bowers 4, Logan Venters 7, Kierra Baysinger 4, Anniyah Venters 3, Jenna Wade 5, Chennia Sanders 5, Kacie Venters 3.
Gr. Christian 81,
Regents 38
NACOGDOCHES — Greenville Christian jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter and steadily pulled away for an 81-38 basketball victory over Nacogdoches Regents on Tuesday.
Noah Holt fired in 34 points and Ryan Holt shot in 26 as the Eagles improved to 8-10 for the season and 4-1 in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ District 4-A. Gus Holleman also tossed in 12 points.
TAPPS District 4-A boys basketball
Greenville Christian 16 20 23 21 —81
Nacogdoches Regents 8 7 16 7 —38
GC: Noah Holt 34, Ezra Rodarte 2, Brady Tibboel 2, Jacob McCarthy 2, Jack Pope 2, Gus Holleman 12, Ryan Holt 26.
Records: GC 8-10, 4-1.
Royse City (girls) 58,
Crandall 46
CRANDALL — No. 15 state-ranked Royse City improved to 11-1 in District 13-5A girls basketball with a 58-46 win on Tuesday over Crandall.
Kayla Kimbrough led Royse City with 15 points to go with two steals. Maggie Hutka added 14 ponts, seven rebounds and two assists. Nicole Weaver scored 11 points and Nevaeh Zavala tossed in 10 points. Shelby Aldridge pulled down five rebounds for the 29-3 Lady Bulldogs and Destiny Alexander finished with four rebounds.
District 13-5A girls basketball
Royse City 16 13 20 9 —58
Crandall 9 12 13 12 —46
RC: Kayla Kimbrough 15, Maggie Hutka 14, Nicole Weaver 11, Nevaeh Zavala 10, Shelby Aldridge 4, Alexia Lohman 4.
Records: RC 29-3, 11-1.
