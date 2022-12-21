By David Claybourn
Herald-Banner Sports Editor
The Greenville Lady Lions got off to a strong start in their first District 13-5A home basketball game of the 2022-23 season
They led 10-0.
But Lucas Lovejoy answered with a 24-0 run and then went on to claim a 42-36 win on Friday in the Lions Den.
Lovejoy, which is better known for its nine-time state champion volleyball program, squared its district record at 1-1.
The Lady Lions dropped to 0-2 in district play.
Greenville’s Kynna Rhoden hit her first shot: a 3-pointer for the game’s first points. Cierra Baysinger and Kierra Baysinger scored off offensive rebounds to make it 8-0 and then Kierra Baysinger scored inside again to put the Lady Lions up 10-0 with less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Lovejoy then went on the 24-0 run to go up 24-10 and carried a 24-12 lead into halftime against Rhoden drilled another shot at the second-quarter buzzer.
Lovejoy led for the rest of the game as Greenville couldn’t draw any closer than six points.
Samantha Basson hit four 3-pointers for Lovejoy to lead all scorers with 20 points. Linnea Maddux also tossed in 9 points.
Chennia Sanders led the Lady Lions with 13 points. Rhoden finished with 9 points and Kierra Baysinger added 8.
District 13-5A girls basketball
Lucas Lovejoy 4 20 11 7 —42
Greenville 10 2 10 14 —36
LL: Aaliyah Halstied 3, Sidney Carr 5, Samantha Basson 20, Audrey McCaffity 1, Linnea Maddux 9, Samantha Daniels 4.
G: Gabby Hale 2, Kierra Baysinger 8, Aaniyah Venters 2, Cierra Baysinger 2, Chennia Sanders 13, Kynna Rhoden 9.
Records: LL 10-9, 1-1; G 2-17, 0-2.
Melissa 89,
Greenville 65
MELISSA — The Greenville Lady Lions and Lions dropped their District 13-5A basketball doubleheader at Melissa on Tuesday.
Melissa beat the Lady Lions 55-42, while the Lions fell to Melissa 89-65.
The Lady Lions fell to 0-3 in district play. This was the Lions' district opener.
Both Greenville teams will enjoy time off for the holidays before resuming District 13-5A play at home on Jan. 6 against Sherman in another varsity doubleheader.
The Lions, who recently won their tournament, also lost recently to Tyler, 73-49 in a rematch at Tyler. Tyler had beaten the Lions 60-58 on the way to the championship at the Craig Bowers Memorial Tournament in Royse City. The Lions are now 7-89 for the season.
The Lady Lions are 2-18.
Alba-Golden girls 59,
Cumby 33
ALBA — Alba-Golden held the Cumby Lady Trojans scoreless in the second quarter on the way to a District 15-2A victory on Tuesday.
Sandra McCraw led Cumby with 10 points to go with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and five blocked shots.
Neely Hammond was next for Cumby with 9 points, five rebounds, three assists, four steal and a blocked shot.
Lily Campbell scored 6 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Also scoring for Cumby were Gaby Orsonio (2), Bella Faulknor (2), Jenna Elmore (2) and Jenna Bearden (2).
Jessie Mitchell led Alba-Golden with 20 points, Cacie Lennon tossed in 19, and Kamrin Wright added 10 as the Lady Panthers improved to 2-1 in district play.
Royse City girls 50,
Rockwall 37
ROCKWALL — The Royse City Lady Bulldogs ran their District 10-6A record to 2-0 with a 50-37 victory on Tuesday over I-30 rival Rockwall.
Royse City led only 21-20 at the half but outscored Rockwall 18-10 and 11-7 over the last two quarters.
Kayla Kimbrough, who was 4-of-8 from 3-point range, led Royse City with 18 points to to with two steals and two assists. Nicole Weaver and Shelby Aldridge both shot in 8 points for Royse City and Kayla Argen and Destiny Alexander both tossed in 6 points. Alexander pulled down seven rebounds and Trinidi King pulled down seven.
Lola Buraimo led Rockwall with 13 points and Nicole Aguirre tossed in 8.
Royse City's next schedule game is at home on Jan 3 against Mesquite.
Royse City 45,
Rockwall 43
ROYSE CITY — The Royse City Bulldogs opened District 10-6A play with a 45-43 win on Tuesday over I-30 rival Rockwall.
Chase Ferguson led the Bulldogs with 13 points, Jammel Ward tossed in 9, Nicholas Weaver and Mason Johnson both added 6.
Jayden Saa led Rockwall with 12 points and Corbin Brown and D'von Turner both added 8.
Royse City is scheduled to play again in the M.T. Rice Tournament in Waco from Dec. 27-29. Their next district game is at Mesquite on Jan. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.