Greenville girls 37,
West Mesquite 27
By David Claybourn
Herald-Banner Sports Editor
The Greenville Lady Lions honored their three seniors and then closed out the 2021-22 basketball season at home on Tuesday night with their third straight victory.
The Lady Lions recognized seniors Evelyn Garcia, Jenna Wade and Logan Venters before the game and then whipped West Mesquite 37-27 to complete a sweep over the Lady Wranglers and wind up at 4-10 in District 13-5A play.
“I’m always proud of them, especially tonight,” said Lady Lions coach Angela Butler. “Especially what a three-game winning streak means for next season. I couldn’t think of a better way to send those three off.”
The Lady Lions never trailed as they led early by scores of 2-0, 4-2, 13-4 and 15-6 in the first quarter.
West Mesquite made a run at the Lady Lions in the second quarter, outscoring them 8-2 to pull to within 17-14 at halftime.
But West Mesquite never got closer than three points the rest of the way as Greenville outscored the Lady Wranglers 12-7 in the fourth quarter.
Logan Venters led the Lady Lions with 11 points while Garcia and Chennia Sanders both tossed in nine points. Wade finished with four points, plus some key rebounds and a blocked shot. Caroline Bowers and Anniyah Venters both chipped in two points.
I’sa Lewis led West Mesquite and all scorers with 13 points and Precious Okougbodu added 10.
Butler said the Lady Lions gained confidence throughout the season.
“It was something that we saw early on,” she said. “It finally showed up on the scoreboard.”
The Lady Lions will be competing against new basketball opponents for the next two seasons in District 13-5A against Lucas Lovejoy, McKinney North, Melissa, Princeton,Sherman and Butler’s alma mater Denison.
“We had the opportunity to play Denison this year,” said Butler. “I feel like we’ll be in the mix (in the new district) and ready to get after it.”
District 13-5A girls basketball
West Mesquite 6 8 6 7 —27
Greenville 15 2 8 12 —37
WM: Evanique Dennis 2, I’sa Lewis 13, Talia Offord 2, Precious Okougbodu 10.
G: Evelyn Garcia 9, Caroline Bowers 2, Logan Venters 11, Anniyah Venters 2, Jenna Wade 4, Chennia Sanders 9.
Forney 59,
Greenville 50
Forney outscored the Greenville Lions 42-30 in the second half to claim a 59-50 District 13-5A victory over the Greenville Lions on Monday.
The game was rescheduled from the previous week because of inclement weather.
Nick Bene led the Jackrabbits and all scorers with 16 points, while Gernarius Edwards pumped in 14, Ayden McDonald added 12 and Jayden Jefferson tossed in 11. Jefferson is the son of former Lion basketball player Joe Jefferson, who attended the game.
Keaton Heard muscled his way to score a team-high 15 points for the Lions, while Antwon Anderson and Degaryion Anderson also tossed in 11.
Another Forney player, Jacob White, is the grandson of former Lone Oak school superintendent Eddie White. Jacob’s uncle Tony Joe White coached Birmingham-Southern’s football team to a 10-2 record in the fall and a national ranking in NCAA Division III.
District 13-5A boys basketball
Forney 9 10 18 24 —59
Greenville 12 8 13 17 —50
F: Jacob White 2, Nick Bene 16, Ayden McDonald 12, Wyatt Treadwell 2, Gernarius Edwards 14, Nick Newville 2, Jayden Jefferson 11.
G: Xak Wylie 2, Micah Simpson 2, Antwon Anderson 11, Kayden Edwards 4, Keaton Heard 15, Dre Johnson 2, Degaryion Anderson 11, K.D. Johnson 3.
Records: F 23-8, 9-2; G 15-16, 2-9.
Campbell girls 35,
Greenville PTAA 16
A 16-2 advantage in the second quarter carried the Campbell Lady Indians to a 35-16 District 23-A win over Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy on Monday.
Darcy Parsons led Campbell with 11 points and Shelby Bailey added nine.
Kalaiha Smith topped PTAA with six points.
“We played hard, never quit, nor gave up,” said PTAA coach Marcus Smith. “Throughout this game and season, we have faced adversity but continued to work together. That has been the great thing about our first ever varsity girls’ team. We are all freshmen and we fought hard all year long. Every player improved their skills, and we know that we have much more work to do.”
District 23-A girls basketball
Campbell 4 16 11 4 —35
Greenville PTAA 3 2 2 9 —16
C: Darcy Parsons 11, Shelby Bailey 9, Brianna Jones 7, Sarah Dorner 6, Nora Mothersell 2.
PTAA: Kalaiha Smith 6, Isabel Olgiun 5, Keyla Torres 3, Kateryna Voroshylo 2.
Record: PTAA 1-22, 0-13.
Campbell 64,
Greenville PTAA 55
Campbell rolled to a 64-55 District 23-A win over Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy on Monday.
Matthew Breedlove led the victorious Indians with 21 points.
Derek Rice topped PTAA with 15 points and Robert Barksdale added 14.
“The last couple of games offensively we’ve had better ball movement, but as a young program we are still learning how to finish,” said PTAA coach Marcus Smith. “I’m most proud of that fact that through adversity the team worked together to fight their way back into the game.”
District 23-A boys basketball
Campbell 18 23 11 12 —64
Greenville PTAA 10 15 14 16 —55
C: Breedlove 21, Ferguson 14, Fields 14, Ryan 10, Byrum 3.
PTAA: Derek Rice 15, Robert Barksdale 14, Yahya Aitku 9, Leo Alvarez 8, Wilbert Wright 3. Ryan Rice 3.
Records: PTAA 6-16, 3-8.
Royse City girls 72,
Forney 24
ROYSE CITY — The No. 12 state-ranked Royse City Lady Bulldogs locked up the District 13-5A championship with wins of 48-32 at Mesquite Poteet on Monday and 72-24 at home on Tuesday over Forney.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 31-3 for the season and 13-1 in district play and will head into bi-district play as the top seed from the district.
Alexia Lohman led the Lady Bulldogs over Forney with 20 points to go with five rebounds. Nevaeh Zavala tossed in 15 points and pulled down six rebounds. Maggie Hutka and Kayla Kimbrough both added 11 points and Hutka pulled down seven rebounds.
Hutka doubled up at Poteet with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Zavala added nine points, Destiny Alexander added six points and Lohman chipped in five.
Terrell 52,
Caddo Mills 39
TERRELL — Terrell held off the Caddo Mills Foxes 52-39 in District 13-4A basketball on Tuesday.
Jason Thomason led Caddo Mills with 11 points and Brady Wasurick added nine.
Caddo Mills is scheduled to play again on Friday at Kaufman with the first game at 5 p.m.
Bland girls 46,
Wolfe City 44
MERIT — Bland’s Lady Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit to over take Wolfe City 46-44 on Monday and clinch a playoff spot.
Connie Hughes led the victors with 26 points, two assists and two steals.
Taylea West doubled up for Bland with 14 points and 12 rebounds to go with three steals.
Aziah Lopez finished with eight rebounds and three assists and Layla Johnson recorded four steals for Bland, which improved to 22-7 for the season and 7-4 in district.
District 14-2A girls basketball
Wolfe City 12 14 12 6 —44
Bland 9 11 13 13 —46
B: Connie Hughes 26, Taylea West 14, Aziah Lopez 2, Yadira Elias 2, Layla Johnson 2.
Record: B 22-7, 7-4.
