Gr. Christian 77,
Athens Christian 34
By David Claybourn
Herald-Banner Sports Editor
Greenville Christian recognized seniors Ryan Holt and Brady Tibboel and then thrashed Athens Christian Prep 77-34 in district basketball at home on Thursday.
The Eagles took charge early, building a 31-3 lead as they improved their Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ Class 4-A record to 5-1, keeping them in the hunt for a playoff spot.
“We did what we’re supposed to do,” said Eagles coach Gary Felmet. “I feel like we’re playing pretty well.
“We had a good start and we shot it well. I think everybody played well.”
Holt dominated inside and out for the Eagles to score a game-high 26 points. He hit a couple of 3-pointers.
Tibboel, the Eagles’ other senior, was next with 10 points. Ezra Rodarte and Aiden Block both tossed in nine points and Gus Holleman added eight.
Drew Dingler led the Storm with 13 points and Anthony Mansfield tossed in 10.
The Eagles, who were in second place in the district standings following the victory, face a key test on Monday at Longview St. Mary’s in the regular season finale.
TAPPS District 4-A Boys Basketball
Athens Christian 2 7 16 9 —34
Greenville Christian 24 21 19 13 —77
AC: Lance Compton 5, Mitchell Koerth 1, Charlie Gaytan 3, Anthony Mansfield 10, Drew Dingler 13.
GC: Ezra Rodarte 9, Brady Tibboel 10, Jack Pope 4, Brady Britain 1, Jacob McCarthy 5, Colton Smith 5, Gus Holleman 8, Aiden Black 9, Ryan Holt 26.
Records: GC 9-10, 5-1.
Athens girls 78,
Gr. Christian 18
Athens Christian Prep remained undefeated in district girls basketball play with a 78-18 victory on Thursday at Greenville Christian.
The Storm improved to 17-5 for the season and 6-0 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ District 4-A.
Athens Christian stormed out to a 25-4 lead in the first quarter as Riley Jackson hit three 3-pointers. Jackson wound up with a game-high 29 points.
Rachel Richardson also had a big first quarter with 10 points and finished the game with 26 points. Kaci Wallace also tossed in 14 points.
Athens Christian led 47-8 at halftime and 65-12 after three quarters.
Rachel Pearce led the Lady Eagles with 10 points and Haley Johnson added four.
TAPPS District 5-A Girls Basketball
Athens Christian 25 22 18 13 —78
Greenville Christian 4 4 4 6 —18
AC: Kaci Wallace 14, Rachel Richardson 26, Riley Jackson 29, Macy Elgin 2, Ali Clarke 5.
GC: Rachel Pearce 10, Haley Johnson 4, Ana Amaya 2, Eve Murray 2.
Bland girls 63,
Honey Grove 47
HONEY GROVE — Connie Hughes poured in 34 points to help the Bland Lady Tigers close out district play with a 63-47 win over Honey Grove.
Hughes also pulled down nine rebounds and handed out six assists as Bland completed district play with an 8-4 record.
Bland wound up in a three-way tie for second place with Tom Bean and Wolfe City. Tom Bean claimed the second playoff seed because of a higher winning percentage. Bland will play Wolfe City at 5 p.m. Saturday in Greenville for the third and fourth playoff seeds.
Aziah Lopez doubled for Bland against Honey Grove with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Taylea West finished with nine points and five steals.
District 14-2A girls
Bland 14 15 15 19 —63
Honey Grove 16 9 13 9 —47
B: Connie Hughes 34, Taylea West 9, Aziah Lopez 16, Yadira Elias 4.
Records: B 23-7, 8-4.
Next game: Bland vs. Wolfe City, 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenville.
Caddo Mills girls 60,
Terrell 41
TERRELL — The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes wrapped up District 13-4A play with a 60-41 win over Terrell.
The 26-7 Lady Foxes went 10-2 in district play to finish second behind state-ranked Sunnvale and will face Mabank in a bi-district playoff at 7 p.m. Monday at Wills Point.
Kayanna Cox doubled for Caddo Mills with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Marisa Richardson was next with 19 points.
Charravia Smith and Darliscia Coleman both tossed in 15 points for Terrell.
District 13-4A girls
Caddo Mills 60, Terrell 41
CM: Kayanna Cox 20, Marisa Richardson 19, Brailey Hardison 7, Mckaelen Reynolds 5, Abigail Roach 5, Harley Hefley 2, Dana Barnett 2.
T: Charravia Smith 15, Darliscia Coleman 15.
Records: CM 26-7, 10-2.
Next game: Caddo Mills vs. Mabank, 7 p.m. Monday, Wills Point.
Dodd City 79,
Greenville PTAA 19
DODD CITY — Dodd City put the defensive lamps on Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy in a 79-19 district basketball victory.
Aydan Balvin led the victors with 22 points and Ashton Balvin tossed in 18.
Wilbert Wright and Robert Barskdale led the Panthers with five points each as PTAA dropped to 3-9 in district play.
District 23-A boys
Greenville PTAA 3 2 7 7 —19
Dodd City 17 29 21 10 —79
PTA: Wilbert Wright 5, Robert Barksdale 5, Tyler Webster 3, Derek Rice 2, Leo Alvarez 2, Nathan Lofton 2.
DC: Aydan Balvin 22, Ashton Balvin 18.
Records: PTAA 6-17, 3-9.
Dodd City 80,
PTAA girls 5
DODD CITY — Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy closed out its first season of girls basketball with an 80-5 loss to traditional power Dodd City.
Joy Ramos led PTAA with three points and Isabel Olguin scored two.
District 23-A girls
Greenville PTAA 3 0 2 0 —5
Dodd City 26 20 16 18 —80
PTAA: Joy Ramos 3, Isabel Olgiun 2.
DC: Graves 19, Wild 12, Preas 20, Doston 10.
Records: PTAA 1-23, 0-14.
