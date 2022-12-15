McKinney North girls 51,
Greenville girls 31
By Kevin McPherson
Special to the Herald-Banner
McKINNEY — Greenville’s fast start against district favorite and 17th-ranked McKinney North didn’t last on Tuesday in the District 13-5A girls opener for both teams.
Behind 39 combined points from the backcourt of Kaelyn Hamilton and Rhyan Balous, North pulled away after a slow start. Chennia Sanders led the Lady Lions with 12 points, but was limited to two free throws in the second half.
Greenville (2-16) held North without a field goal until 4:03 of the first quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs (12-4) sank two 3-pointers in the final two minutes to take a one-point lead. North stretched its lead in the first 2:42 of the second quarter on two more 3-pointers and a steal and score from Hamilton.
Greenville suffered its own drought to start the second quarter before Kynna’s Rhoden’s 3-pointer with 3:55 left before the half cut the lead to 19-10. Sanders scored six of the Lady Lions’ first seven points and 10 of the first 15.
District 13-5A girls basketball
Greenville 7 8 12 4 —31
McKinney North 9 14 17 12 —51
G: Kierra Baysinger 4, Cierra Baysinger 2, Chennia Sanders 12, Kynna Rhoden 5, Kacie Venters 8.
MN: Rhyan Balous 19, Kai Hall 2, Kaelyn Hamilton 20, Chloe Kostka 11.
Next game: Lucas Lovejoy at Greenville, Friday.
PTAA girls 49,
Fannindel 41
The Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy won its first ever district game in girls basketball, beating Fannindel in a 23-A opener
“This is our first district win in our second year as a varsity girls program,” said PTAA coach Marcus Smith.
“We came out hard and fast,” he said. “We played great defense and offensively we were patient and played with confidence. We have been talking about faith over fear concerning their offensive abilities.”
“Kinsley Moses, freshman, started the spark in our offense with two big threes in the first quarter.”
Kalajha Smith led PTAA and all scorers with 25 points, while Moses and Joy Ramos both added 10.
Hill led Fannindel with 16 points, Brunson scored 12 and Duplechan added 11.
PTAA will return to the court on Friday at Savoy, tipping off at 6:15 p.m.
Cumby girls 50,
North Hopkins 38
CUMBY — Neely Hammond scored 24 points to lead Cumby to victory over North Hopkins in a District 15-2A opener.
Hammond also pulled down 10 rebounds and handed out four assists as Cumby improved to 11-1 for the season.
Lily Campbell also shot in 15 points for Cumby and pulled down seven rebounds.
Gaby Osornio scored 7 points and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Sailan Adair led North Hopkins with 12 points and six rebounds and Jaydee Bryant added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Dallas Thunder girls 37,
Royse City 30
ROYSE CITY — Dallas Thunder handed the Royse City Lady Bulldogs a non-district loss at home on Tuesday.
Nicole Weaver and Shelby Aldridge both scored 9 points to lead Royse City. Weaver pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.
Royse City will open District 10-6A play at home on Friday against North Forney.
Cumby girls 53,
Callisburg 50
CUMBY — Cumby upped its season record to 10-1 with a 53-50 girls win over Callisburg.
Neely Hammond, last week’s Athlete of the Week for the Herald-Banner, led Cumby with 18 points and 15 rebounds to go with two steals and two blocks.
Lily Campbell doubled with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Sandra McCraw added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Gaby Orsonio pulled down nine rebounds.
Royse City girls 43,
Allen 41
ROYSE CITY — Royse City ran its season record to 14-7 with a 43-41 girls win over Allen.
Kayla Kimbrough led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points. Nicole Weaver and Shelby Aldrdige both added 8 points. Kala Sargent and Destiny Alexander both pulled down six rebounds.
Greenville Christian 62,
Paris Excel 37
Noah Holt fired in 30 points to lead Greenville Christian to a 62-37 win over Paris Excel.
Damon Spurlock was next for the Eagle with 10 points, while Jack Pope added 8 and Jacob McCarthy scored 6 as the Eagles improved their season record to 5-4.
They’re scheduled to play again on Monday at home against Paris Home School.
Kaufman girls 46
Greenville 42
KAUFMAN — Kaufman held off the Greenville Lady Lions for a 46-42 victory.
It stayed close for the whole game. Greenville led 20-17 at halftime but Kaufman led 11-9 after the first quarter and 32-29 after three quarters.
Chennia Sanders led the Lady Lions with 12 points, while Aaniyah Venters scored 11 and Caroline Bowers added 10.
The 2-15 Lady Lions, who also lost 68-27 to Sunnyvale, are scheduled to open District 13-5A play on Tuesday at McKinney North. Their next home game is on Friday against Lucas Lovejoy.
McKinney North is 11-4 for the season including a 39-37 win over Royse City.
