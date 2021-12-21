Bland girls 42,
Celeste 29
MERIT — A big third quarter propelled the Bland Lady Tigers to a 42-29 District 14-2A basketball victory over Celeste on Friday night.
The Lady Tigers led just 18-13 at halftime but took control with an 18-7 advantage in the third quarter.
“We talked about what we needed to do,” Bland coach Garrett Todd said of his halftime message. “Get it down the floor faster and spread them out and knock down some shots. Luckily, the girls were able to make that happen.”
Connie Hughes, who ran the Bland offense, finished with a game-high 16 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists.
Taylea West fired in 10 points for Bland and pulled down eight rebounds.
Aziah Lopez added eight points and five rebounds for Bland, which improved to 13-3 for the season.
Samara Buckley hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 13 points for Celeste. Prelee Minter was next with five points.
“We got a little tired,” said Celeste coach Demetrius Rector. “They’re giving me all they got.”
Rector said the Lady Devils are much improved from last season. They’re now 7-7 for the season and 0-2 in district play.
Bland rebounded from a 53-49 loss to Tom Bean in the district opener to square its 14-2A record at 1-1.
“We needed to get that one back,” said Todd. “They were upset.”
District 14-2A girls
Celeste 8 5 7 8 —29
Bland 11 7 18 6 —42
C: Savannah Campbell 3, Akyah Gearhart 2, Samara Buckley 13, Ally D’Amico 4, Preslee Minter 5, Kalyn Riley 2.
B: Connie Hughes 16, Taylea West 10, Yadira Elias 6, Layla Johnson 2, Aziah Lopez 8.
Records: B 13-3, 1-1; C 7-7, 0-2.
Next games: Wolfe City at Celeste, Tuesday; Bland at Trenton, 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Bland 65,
Leonard 57
MERIT — Wyatt Wigington pumped in 33 points to lead the Bland Tigers to a 65-57 non-district basketball win over Leonard on Friday.
Wigington hit four 3-pointers and was 7-of-10 from the free throw line. He scored 15 of his points in the first quarter.
Corey Turner shot in 13 points, Tristan Thomason added nine and Calem White chipped in six for Bland, which improved to 18-3 for the season.
Brett Nix led Leonard with 24 points. He hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Russell Murphy also tossed in 12 points for Leonard, which is now 8-4 for the season.
Leonard, which was the taller team, hung tough in the first half with Bland as the score was tied 28-28 at halftime.
Bland pulled away with a 24-10 advantage in the third quarter and then protected its lead in the fourth quarter, hitting 7-of-12 from the free throw line.
Non-district boys
Leonard 11 17 10 19 —57
Bland 16 12 24 13 —65
L: Cameron Armstrong 1, David Brooks 6, Brett Nix 24, Luke Murphy 6, D.J. Brown 4, Campbell 2, Russell Murphy 12, Kale Perkins 2.
B: Calem White 6, Wyatt Wigington 33, Nick Fernandez 2, Tristan Thomason 9, Corey Turner 13, Nick Hammack 2.
Records: B 18-3, L 8-4.
Next game: Bland at Trenton, Tuesday.
HP girls 40,
Royse City 35
DALLAS — Defending District 13-5A champion Highland Park turned back the No. 6 state-ranked Royse City Lady Bulldogs 40-35 on Friday.
Highland Park, which picked up 12 points from Paris Lauro and 11 from Vivin Jin, stayed undefeated in district play at 2-0. The Scots are 12-6 for the season.
Royse City missed a chance to reach the 20-win mark for the season. The Lady Bulldogs are now 19-6 overall and 1-1 in district play.
Nevaeh Zavala led Royse City and all scorers with 18 points to go with six rebounds.
Nicole Weaver was next for Royse City with nine points and Maggie Hutka finished with 10 rebounds.
District 13-5A girls
Royse City 12 11 9 3 —35
Highland Park 10 10 16 4 —40
RC: Nevaeh Zavala 18, Nicole Weaver 9, Kayla Kimbrough 3, Maggie Hutka 3, Shelby Aldridge 2.
HP: Paris Lauro 12, Vivin Jin 11, Audrey Walker 7, Alianne Elmore 6, Riley Herrod 4.
Records: RC 19-3, 1-1; HP 12-6, 2-0.
Paris 61,
Greenville 58
PARIS — The No. 22 state-ranked Paris Wildcats snapped Greenville’s eight-game winning streak on Saturday, handing the Lions a 61-58 loss.
“Had a slow start against Paris,” said Lions coach Chris Williams.
The Lions trailed 17-3 early and rallied to take a five-point lead in the fourth quarter.
“Turnovers late hurt us down the stretch,” said Williams.
The Lions, who dropped to 9-5 for the season, will open District 13-5A play at home on Tuesday against Crandall. The freshman game is to tip off at 11 a.m., followed by the junior varsity and then varsity.
Caddo Mills girls 93,
Community 26
CADDO MILLS — The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes stayed unbeaten in District 13-4A play with a 93-26 home win on Monday over Community.
The 15-4 Lady Foxes spread the scoring around among Kayanna Cox (24 points), Abbi Roach (15), Marisha Richardson (17), Raelynn Robinson (11) and Dana Barnett (10).
Caddo Mills, now 2-0 in district play, plays again at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Quinlan Ford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.